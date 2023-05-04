Going viral on social media, Jokowi will directly check Lampung’s infrastructure





JawaPos.com-President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has confirmed that he will visit Lampung Province on Friday (5/5) tomorrow. This visit was made by the Head of State to check the infrastructure of the region. Also read: Judicial process halted, immigration investigates violations of Caucasians harassing mosque imams to deport them The infrastructure check was carried out by Jokowi after he was busy talking about them on social media. In fact, the Lampung provincial government has also received criticism from TikToker Bima Yudho Saputro regarding damaged infrastructure. “So we have just collected data, the roads of the regency and the city, the provincial roads which are badly damaged. Because the existing budget in the province, as well as in the regency/the city, does not direct large -thing towards infrastructure development. It is very very important,” Jokowi said in Sarinah, Central Jakarta, on Thursday (4/5). Jokowi stressed that infrastructure development in each region is important. This is to keep the cogs of the economy running smoothly. “Once the roads are damaged, especially provincial roads, it will disrupt the so-called commodity, people’s mobility, cargo mobility, logistics costs will increase. So these goods will not be able to compete with other provinces and other regions,” Jokowi said. Also read: Domestic orders are reduced, a number of industrial sectors are corrected Jokowi said he will travel to Lampung on Friday (5/5) tomorrow morning. “Early in the morning,” Jokowi said. The former mayor of Solo said he will find out the reasons behind the slow infrastructure development in Lampung. Due to damaged road conditions in Lampung, he has been busy on social media lately. “That’s what we need to know for all the benefits of the infrastructure to be there. I want to make sure, I want to see if what’s in the video, if what’s in the media is true or not” , said Jokowi. Previously, President Jokowi would review infrastructure in Lampung Province on Wednesday (3/5) yesterday. However, because there are other activities, the head of state is looking for the right time to visit Lampung province. “It is not canceled, it is not today in Lampung”, confirmed on Wednesday (3/5) the protocol assistant, press and media secretariat of President Bey Machmudin.

