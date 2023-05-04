UK holds local elections amid storm over new voter ID rules





LONDON (AP) Millions of people in England cast their ballots Thursday in local elections that are the first test of electoral opinion since Prime Minister Rishi Sunak took over as leader of a fractious and exhausted Conservative Party six years ago. month.

The Tories say they expect to lose ground in the election for more than 8,000 seats in 230 local councils across England as voters punish them for the unrest that engulfed the party under the former Premier Minister Boris Johnson. He resigned amid multiple scandals and was replaced by Liz Truss, whose ill-considered plans to cut taxes have spooked financial markets, hammered the value of the pound and rattled the wider UK economy.

The party chose Sunak, a slick former banker, to try to restore stability to the economy and the government. Sunak said Wednesday his party expected the election to be tough for us, but vowed the Tories were leaving behind the box set drama of the Johnson and Truss eras. I’ve only been prime minister for six months, but I think I’m making good progress, he told a think tank event. Just think of where we were then and where we are now. The main centre-left opposition party, the Labor Party, hopes the results will confirm its status as frontrunners for the next national elections, due by the end of 2024. University of Strathclyde polling expert John Curtice said if the Labor Party were more than 10% ahead in the projected national vote share based on local results, it would signal a likely victory for the general elections for the party. The election is the first to take place since the government changed the law to require voters to show photo ID at all UK polling stations. The government says ID is required to vote in many democracies, and the move will help prevent voter fraud. Critics say there is little evidence that voter fraud is a problem in Britain. Acceptable IDs include passports, driver’s licenses and senior travel cards, but not youth transit passes. The government says getting a seniors’ transit pass requires proof of age, unlike other public transit passes. But the discrepancy has given rise to claims that the change will disproportionately prevent young people in the group least likely to support the Conservatives from voting. The poor are also less likely to have photo ID than the better off. University of Exeter political scientist Rebecca Baker said there will most likely be voters who show up on the day when they cannot use the voting booth. We may also see much longer queues to vote, in light of the extra items needed and bad temper, which puts additional pressure on already overworked poll workers. Polling stations opened at 7:00 a.m. (06:00 GMT) and closed at 10:00 p.m. (21:00 GMT). Most of the results are expected on Friday. There are no elections in Scotland or Wales, while Northern Ireland will vote on May 18. London, the UK’s largest city, will not elect its mayor and council until next year.

