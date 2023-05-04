Who is Kemal Kilicdaroglu, the man challenging Erdogan’s rule in Turkey’s elections?

Less than two weeks remain before Turkey’s most decisive election in decades determines the future of its longtime president, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, a man who for millions of new voters was the only leader they have known.

Kemal Kilicdaroglu, the face of Turkey’s six-party opposition alliance, is a symbol of a potential new future and poses a tangible threat to the president.

Who is Kemal Kilicdaroglu?

Mr Kilicdaroglu, 74, is the leader of the centre-left Republican People’s Party (CHP), a product of modern Turkey’s founder Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, which opened up to Turkey’s large Kurdish minority and backed more liberal ideas than the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP).

Mr. Kilicdaroglu was born in the eastern province of Tunceli into an Alevi family, a member of a long-persecuted sect, and began his career as a civil servant in the Ministry of Finance. He then entered parliament as an MP for Istanbul in 2002 and has led the opposition since 2010.

He has a reputation as a mild-mannered man and the former ‘civil servant of the year’ stands in stark contrast to Mr Erdogan’s fiery personality.

The CHP leader ran for mayor of Istanbul in 2009 and centered his campaign on an anti-corruption list, a feature of his political career that put him at odds with the AKP.

In 2017, he led a month-long protest march against the imprisonment of MP Enis Berberoglu and exposed corruption within the ranks of the AKP.

What did he promise?

Mr. Kilicdaroglu has focused his campaign on democratization and reviving Turkey’s battered economy.

He promised freedom of speech in a country where insulting the current leader is a punishable offence, telling the BBC he will bring “peace and democracy”.

“I tell young people they can criticize me freely, I will make sure they have that right,” he said on Wednesday.

“Young people want democracy. They don’t want the police coming to their doorstep early in the morning just because they tweeted.”

Journalists, activists and ordinary citizens have been prosecuted under anti-terror laws for liking social media posts critical of Turkey’s longtime leader and thousands have been jailed for views opposing him. following a coup attempt in 2016.

“These elections are elections to rebuild our democracy,” he told the crowd in the coastal city of Izmir, a CHP stronghold.

Kemal Kilicdaroglu speaks at a campaign rally in Tekirdag, Turkey on Thursday. PA

He also pledged to revive Turkey’s economy and prioritize small businesses that have borne the brunt of soaring inflation.

Inflation has now slowed to 44%, official data showed on Wednesday, but peaked at over 85% last year, made worse by Mr Erdogan’s refusal to raise interest rates.

However, he is also known for his strong anti-refugee rhetoric and many naturalized citizens have pledged to support Mr Erdogan in response.

He pledged to send “all Syrians home” within two years of taking office and accused the government of “romanticizing migration”.

Can he win?

Several opinion polls have put the CHP leader slightly ahead of Erdogan, but only by numbers.

A final result is only likely to come after a second ballot.

If no candidate obtains at least 50% of the votes, a second round will take place on May 28 between the first two.

Mr Erdogan still has a strong base of support despite a recent spate of illness-related cancellations that challenge his image as a strongman.

He is particularly popular among religious Turks, who see him as a protector of tradition and a defender against secularism.

Updated: 04 May 2023, 12:29