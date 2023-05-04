Nigel Farage interviews Donald Trump on Prince Harry and Meghan, Putin – Deadline





Donald Trump is in the UK at his golf course in Scotland this week and he took the opportunity to slam Meghan Markle, Joe Biden, China and trans athletes in a wide-ranging interview on GB News.

Asked about Farage: The Trump Interview by Brexiteer politician turned broadcaster Nigel Farage, he twice claimed that the Duchess of Sussex Meghan had disrespected the late Queen Elizabeth of the United Kingdom. He also commented on Prince Harry’s plans to attend the coronation of his father, King Charles, on Saturday.

“It’s going to be a great day and they’ll do a great job. [Charles] really loves the country and he loved his mother and that’s why I thought she was treated so disrespectfully by Meghan,’ he said. “There was just no reason to do that. I was actually surprised Harry was invited, to be honest.

Trump agreed with Farage that the Queen was “the most popular human being in the world” during her lifetime and praised her for going through “years and decades without controversy”. She died in September last year, leading to Charles’s ascension to the throne.

Harry and Meghan quit frontline royal work in 2020 and now live in the US, where they made the controversial Netflix documentary Harry & Meghan, which made several inflammatory allegations against the royal family. Harry is also the author of Spare, an autobiography which reveals more about the separation between his family and the rest of the royal contingent.

“He said terrible things in the book,” Trump said. “For me, it was awful.”

“[Meghan] was very disrespectful to the queen,” he added. “People make mistakes but I can’t think of a single mistake [the Queen] do. It has gone through years and decades without controversy. You can’t disrespect him.

Trump also criticized President Joe Biden for choosing not to attend the coronation, despite it being a tradition American leaders have always upheld. The First Lady, Dr. Jill Biden, will lead an American continent at the event on Saturday morning.

“I don’t think he can do it physically. It’s tough on him physically,” Trump said. “Certainly he should be here as a representative of our country. I was surprised to learn that he wouldn’t come. It’s very disrespectful of him not to be there.

Trump, who is running for the Republican presidential nomination, also criticized Biden for his handling of the Ukraine war, saying, “Putin would never have gone to Ukraine were it not for the incompetence of this administration.”

The former president claimed that he could “end this war in one day”, adding: “I know Zelensky and Putin well. It would be easy. This war must be stopped, this war is a disaster.

Trump also denounced China for its role in the Covid-19 pandemic. The disease was first discovered in Wuhan province in 2019 and quickly spread around the world, leading to many conspiracy theories and debates about its outbreak.

“What they have done to the world is unacceptable,” he said, saying the country owed “trillions” of dollars in reparations.

“The figure is 50 to 60 trillion dollars. They can never pay for it, no one can. You could have ten Chines and they couldn’t afford it. I’m not even talking about lives, which are far more important. Millions and millions and millions of deaths.

“And [it was] probably an error, [though] there are many people who believe that was not the case. I know how to make them pay. You have to deal with them – I’ve collected hundreds of millions of dollars in taxes from China.

He added that “until Covid arrived” he got along “very well” with Chinese President Xi and Russian President Putin.

A final clip shared on Twitter showed Trump calling out trans athletes competing in women’s sports competitions. “When I see men competing in women’s sports and records are being broken quite easily, it’s very unfair and very disrespectful to women,” he said. “I talk about it all the time and I don’t do it to applaud them, but one of the biggest hands I get is when I say we won’t allow men to compete in women’s sports. “

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://deadline.com/2023/05/nigel-farage-donald-trump-gb-news-interview-prince-harry-meghan-uk-1235355804/

