Xi encourages young people to contribute more to rural revitalization

Farmers maintain flowers in a greenhouse in Guangxinzhuangzi village, Fengrun district of Tangshan city, north China’s Hebei province, Dec. 19, 2019. Settlement farming has been a new focus fort for the rural revitalization of Fengrun District of Tangshan City, where local farmers are encouraged to cultivate specialty products such as strawberries, flowers and mushrooms in the greenhouse, and build tourist agricultural gardens and garden gardens. self-service pick-up. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)

With the overall promotion of rural revitalization, more Chinese teenagers have fulfilled their dreams and devoted themselves to the development of the country’s countryside. The path was confirmed and encouraged by Chinese President Xi Jinping as the country celebrated Youth Day on Thursday.

Xi encouraged young students to contribute more to rural revitalization. Xi made the remarks in a response letter to students attending a program at China Agricultural University (CAU), which sends students to the front lines of agricultural production, according to Xinhua News Agency.

Xi said he was satisfied to know that the students went deep into the fields and villages to learn about people’s welfare and gain knowledge in serving rural revitalization.

CAU launched in 2009 a program known as “science and technology back courses” aimed at studying and solving practical problems in the development of agriculture and rural areas, training high-level agricultural talents and to serve rural and agricultural modernization, according to the media.

The university has established 139 such “backyards” in 24 provincial-level regions. The students of the program previously wrote a letter to Xi about what they have achieved in practice and their determination to work for building agricultural power.

Responding to students’ remarks that they had learned to seek truth from facts and maintain close ties with the people as they penetrated deep into China’s rural areas, Xi said that was the spirit Chinese youth of the new era should have.

Xi’s response letter came on Chinese Youth Day, which falls on May 4 each year. This day marks the anniversary of the May 4 movement in China. In the new era, Chinese youth should uphold the spirit of May 4, which refers to patriotism, progress, democracy and science, with patriotism at the heart, and shoulder their responsibility to strive for national rejuvenation. .

To inspire the younger generation, China this year awarded 30 young people the Chinese Youth May 4 Medals for their great contributions to the country’s modernization, including rural revitalization.

Rural revitalization is an important national strategy accompanied by favorable policies and investments, which means that the mission provides Chinese youth with great opportunities and options in the face of current employment pressure and enables them to achieve their dreams. in a more promising platform, Yu Shaoxiang, chief researcher at the National Institute of Social Development of the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, told the Global Times on Thursday.

These CAU students are among the groups of young people in recent years who began their journey of life in the countryside, where they set up businesses, worked as grassroots civil servants or helped farmers seek new opportunities.

Among them, it is not uncommon to see returnees abroad or highly educated people – people who were most likely used to finding their jobs in big cities.

They returned home with their dreams, new ideas and management models, which promoted the modernization of local industries and created a large number of jobs.

Shen Yanfen, an urban employee who graduated from Shenzhen University, returned to her hometown in 2020 to help her father run the agricultural machinery cooperative. In 2022, she led the establishment of an agricultural machinery cooperative association and served as its president, and in 2023, she was elected as a deputy to the National People’s Congress.

Not so long ago, the Global Times spoke with Jia Wei, a young entrepreneur from a village in Zhejiang province in eastern China. Being the first university student to return to the village to start a tea-making business, Jia became the chairman of a village youth entrepreneurship alliance that brought together about 40 young people who want to find their way in the village. .

He Shaomin, a young woman from Qingyuan, South China’s Guangdong Province, launched her career in the e-commerce livestreaming industry years ago, and today her team helps local villagers and farmers to sell agricultural products through e-commerce live streaming to consumers across the world. country.

Many young people from the regions of Hong Kong, Macao and Taiwan also have expectations to learn about and get involved in the development of rural areas of the country. He Shan from Hong Kong, who operates an e-commerce business in Guangzhou, said, “I think Hong Kong youth could bring more innovation to rural development to boost rural revitalization.”

In turn, the influx of young people invigorates rural areas, as rural revitalization is a task that can only be achieved by empowering high-quality talents, Yu noted.