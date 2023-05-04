The political sass of Prime Minister Narendra Modi

You have to believe in yourself. It takes boldness to be awesome ~ Rosie Perez

Chutzpah is a word adopted from the Hebrew/Jewish vocabulary. In Hebrew it has a negative connotation, but lately in English, mostly used by Americans, it has something to do with audacity. Former US President Barack Obama wrote a book called Audacity of Hope; it could well be called Chutzpah of Hope.

The word audacity borders on arrogance and defiance. He had the audacity to insult me, which means he had the guts, the guts or the nerve to say that. Oprah Winfreys Chutzpah Awards, given annually to women whose boldness, courage, daring and conviction have taken them to the most amazing places.

For example, Narendra Modi made some tough decisions in his first six years in office, which many didn’t like. Demonetization was one, and the country’s immediate lockdown during the COVID-19 pandemic and the repeal of Section 370 were all similar moments of chutzpah.

The airstrike on Balakot in Pakistan, Indian planes crossing the line of control (LOC) and going 80 km deep to bomb terrorist camps in Pakistan were very delicate and risky decisions. Everything could have gone wrong, but he did. The executive order was given by him. An ordinary man will not be able to sleep under this kind of stress.

The Summit of the Republic 2023 – A cheeky event?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his chosen ministers addressed the Republic Summit on 25e and 26e from April 2023, the theme being the transformation of India – which gave me the idea to write this piece.

He has the courage to make difficult decisions, even jeopardizing his political existence. With the opposition, the foreign media and several guys within the country all watching like hawks and looking for one major failure on his part or his administration so they can bring him down. In such an environment, making bold decisions is even more risky and requires tremendous courage of conviction.

Let me illustrate this with an example. Every safe flying trapeze platform in a circus has a large safety net under the ring. If a performer/gymnast misses a hold or slips and falls off the bar, they land on the net and are saved. In the case of PM Modi, the risks and stakes are higher than one might imagine, they have national and international ramifications and he does it without a safety net!

One thing he mentioned in his stellar speech was that all the opposition was asking him to import the Covid vaccine and there was no point in making ours. Either way, someone will pull one out and all you have to do is pay and buy!

He said it was the easiest thing to do, but he wanted Atmanirbhar Bharat – a self-reliant India, and pursued indigenous development and mass production of vaccines at home. He was candid enough to say he put all his political capital at risk, but he did.

In Truman’s case it was millions of Japanese people who would perish as a result of the atomic bombings, but in Modi’s case it was the lives of his own people who were at risk – and that is the main difference.

Almost every member of his cabinet who spoke before him said the prime minister’s greatest strength was taking risks. It was one of the reasons his team was always by his side.

The greatest art of leadership and the insight of a great leader is to produce and motivate more leaders. The Republic Summit demonstrated in more ways than one that Modi ji is a great leader who has built a great team of leaders among his cabinet colleagues. You cannot manage a 1.4 billion euro strong economy alone, although he is personally involved with ministers to provide clear guidance and establish a responsible roadmap.

Each of the participating ministers on the stage were fully charged and spoke with passion and facts on the ground. It was as if India was firing on all cylinders at once.

Mr. Nitin Gadkari, Minister of Road Transport and Highways of India, told the nation that highways are the connectivity that would reduce the cost of logistics and make us a more competitive production hub for the whole world. This has a direct impact on our economy. He even quoted John F Kennedy that American roads are not good because America is rich, but America is rich because American roads are good. This is the goal and commitment at the national level in India. He gave several statistics that were mind-boggling. Work is progressing at breakneck speed on tunnels, highways and bridges.

Ashwani Vaishnav, the Minister of Railways who has an engineering degree from an IIT and a management degree from Wharton Business School, showcased his achievements brilliantly. Modi ji chose the right people for the right job, which is a great leadership skill.

Looking at previous ministers, I don’t think anyone would come close to him in his experience and the relevance of his education to the job at hand. Arnab Goswami, the editor of Republic, mentioned that former ministers willingly handed out stations to their own constituency and state, but today things are different. Today, the focus is on overall progress across the country.

The minister told the audience that most of the stuff was produced in India. Our train goes from 0 to 100 km/h in 52 seconds, beating the Japanese bullet train by a full 2 ​​seconds. We are building and commissioning Vande Bharat trains at breakneck speed. He told the audience that the Prime Minister does not believe in delta changes, which means tiny changes, but wants quantum changes in all areas. The tracks, the stations and the quality of the trains are totally different. The Indians received trains with technologies from 1940 or 1960 until now. Today, we offer world-class trains on par with the best in the world. He also mentioned that the type of knowledge the PM has in advanced technologies like AI and quantum computing is amazing.

Hardeep Puri, the Minister of Energy and Urban Development, was setting a different benchmark. Importing crude from Russia was an important geopolitical decision and a change in foreign policy. Today, we set the global agenda through the G20 and a strong foreign policy. He proudly announced that over 2000 archaic laws created by the British which are no longer relevant today have been removed. How our Ukrainian students were rescued and how India helped other nations in times of crisis was something we could be proud of. Today, every Indian who goes abroad is proud to be an Indian. It’s something that doesn’t appear to be tangible, but in fact, it’s the most tangible of all accomplishments.

Jyotiraditya Scindia, Minister of Civil Aviation, explained how the hub and spoke model was being implemented to bring aviation to the last mile by connecting Tier 3 and Tier 4 cities, even reaching border areas. How airports are modernized and new ones are arriving at a rapid pace.

Piyush Goyal, who is responsible for several ministries such as trade, textiles and public distribution, also gave an idea of ​​how the Prime Minister wants cities and states in the North East to be prioritized, knowing that they have been neglected for decades. Roads, bridges and industrial development take place even in states where there is only one Lok Sabha headquarters! This means that the government focuses on the whole nation and does not seek to take advantage of politics.

Of course, the last to speak at the summit was the Prime Minister himself. He gave a global perspective on the transformation of the nation.

Today, the world is looking at our Digital India initiative. When at the push of a button by the PM, millions of recipients receive money directly into their accounts instantly, even in most Western countries. The scale and speed often become unbelievable for Western leaders who now look to PM Modi for his leniency and guidance.

If this is not the Chutzpah of a nation and its leaders, then what is?

