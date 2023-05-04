China’s new Top Gun normalizes war with America

I n these times times, the lack of loud war drums in Beijing and Washington has been a rare source of solace. Admittedly, the drums are not entirely silent. Some American generals and politicians have spoken of the risks of conflict with China within a few years, which is less helpful than they suppose. People’s Liberation Army ( PLA ) fighter jets continue to make reckless high-speed close passes to intimidate Western military aircraft in international airspace near China. THE PLA refuses to discuss rules for safely handling close encounters, precisely because he wants to scare away foreign warplanes and ships. This shows a dangerous appetite for risk. America and China remain at loggerheads over a rather mundane crisis: the downing of an unmanned Chinese surveillance balloon. What hopes do they have of handling a collision comparable to the one in 2001 which killed a PLA pilot and forced an American spy plane to crash into a Chinese air base?

Yet when President Joe Biden and President Xi Jinping met in person last November, they agreed on the need to avoid armed conflict. Chinese censors routinely silence online nationalists demanding attacks on Taiwan because the masses have no right to dictate to Mr. Xi when or how that island should be conquered. Chinese public opinion is not, to this day, ready to sacrifice decades of growing prosperity on the altars of war.

A new film about Chinese Air Force tests that record restraint. Born to Fly, produced in close collaboration with the PLA , topped the domestic box office during the May Day holiday. It depicts test pilots risking (and losing) their lives to perfect a new stealth fighter. The plane is needed to fight a foreign power that, though unnamed, speaks American-accented English.

Readers planning to watch the film should return to this spoiler-filled column later. Others should know that the film breaks new ground in the mainstream musical genre, as works promoting the policies of major parties are known. These films are shown to students, party members and officials across the country, alongside commercial screenings. Born to Fly is the most hyped film of its kind to normalize the notion that the present PLA s mission is to fight and kill Americans.

The film gives pride of place to its realism. The filmmakers rolled PLA veterans to praise its authenticity and even the acting of its young lead actor, Wang Yibo, a pixie who was a singer in a boy band. But its geopolitical premise is false. In the real world, China is locked in territorial disputes with numerous neighbors. Notably, China claims to control almost all of the South China Sea, building PLA bases on top of disputed reefs and rocks. To challenge China’s unilateral claims and uphold the principle of freedom of navigation, America and other powers are flying and sailing through areas of the South China Sea deemed open to all under international law.

Born to Fly turns these missions into acts of war. The film opens with alien jets smashing through windows and hurling Chinese fishermen and oilfield workers into the sea with low, supersonic passes. The attackers sneer well at each other. Warned by radio that they are in an area under Chinese jurisdiction, the foreigners retort: ​​We can come and go whenever we want. They then proceed to fly over the PLA s aging planes. At the end of the films, the intruders return, firing without warning on the Chinese fighters. This time the PLA has advanced jets and hunts them.

Shockingly, the film mixes anti-American fantasies with some of Mr. Xi’s highest priorities. Test pilots are told they are in a battle against a technology blockade and containment strategy imposed by foreign powers, a line echoing Mr. Xis’ calls for autonomy. What’s more, the story of the male leads could draw inspiration from Mr. Xi’s many speeches to young people, which emphasize discipline and lament softness. The hero is brat when he arrives at his desert airbase. But after visiting a martyr’s graveyard for test pilots and seeing his commander choose death to avoid ejecting over a city, he dedicates his life to his homeland. When the young man is injured, his parents ask him to leave the PLA . They complain about his earlier refusal of an offer to study abroad and express doubts that China can ever compete with Western planes. The hero scolds his overprotective parents, informing them that his generation will restore faith in China. Even a ridiculous plot device, in which the hero designs airplane-saving technology on his laptop in his spare time, lines up with a PLA campaign to recruit university graduates with engineering and computer skills.

Rock the Superpower

Successful patriotic works reveal how countries wish to see themselves. Wolf Warrior 2, a hugely popular movie released in 2017, is mistakenly considered a warmonger. In fact, the plot depicts a Chinese commando evacuating civilians from an African civil conflict with the help of a half-American doctor (although the commando also beats a racist foreign mercenary to death, admittedly). The China of the film is a proud peacekeeper. At one point, a Chinese warship awaits the AND Security Council to approve a missile strike. In contrast, Born To Fly depicts China overcoming its backwardness to fight America one-on-one: a much darker story.

Foreign critics are calling Born To Fly a copy of Top Gun: Maverick, a film about American fighter pilots released last year, but not in China. Although many scenes resemble each other, the review is unfair to both films. Top Gun: Maverick is melancholic and nostalgic, and is as interested in human frailties as in noisy machines. It depicts a tired superpower and an aging pilot enforcing a multilateral nuclear non-proliferation treaty, that is, upholding the rules-based order. Alas, Born to Fly is closer in spirit to the first Top Gun. This 1986 film shows obnoxious young pilots helping a hegemonic America enforce its will, oblivious to the intricacies of international law. Born to Fly is Top Gun with an added nationalist grievance and no sex. If it’s a hit in Chinese cinemas, it should alarm the world like a drumbeat.

