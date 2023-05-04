Good case for all-party involvement in BBC chairman nomination, says Lord Patten





A former chairman of the BBC Trust has suggested it could be useful to reform the way the broadcaster's next chairman is appointed, following the resignation of Richard Sharp. Mr Sharps' resignation from his post came after it was discovered he had broken the rules by failing to reveal he had played a role in securing an £800,000 loan guarantee for Boris Johnson. Lord Patten, who said Mr Sharp had made the right and reasonable decision to step down following a report by lawyer Adam Heppinstall KC, was asked on BBC Radio 4's World At One program whether the government was to have the final say on who chairs the broadcaster. I think the argument has been made very strongly and very well established that the government should accept the idea of ​​having some kind of multiparty basis to make an appointment. But overall the BBC chairmen have done a good job, although very few have been able to help secure a loan for the Prime Minister. The role is currently decided through an open competition of candidates who are interviewed by an advisory committee, but the prime minister ultimately has the final say. Of Mr. Sharp, the peer said: I think his view of what constituted a perception of conflict of interest, and the perception that I and many others would have, and that the select committee of the House of Commons would have I think there is a difference there, which would always have been quite difficult to bridge. So I think he did the right and sensible thing. Lord Patten, who chaired the BBC Trust between 2011 and 2014, said he hoped the controversy had not damaged trust in the BBC. One of the most important things for the future of an open society, a liberal society in this country, is to continue to have a world-class public service broadcaster, and it's really important that we continue to stand up for it and give more money to do what is incredibly important work, he said.

