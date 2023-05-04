Elections in Turkey: Could a victorious opposition keep its promises on Syria?

The Turkish elections are approaching and predictions about the outcome vary widely. A victory for the opposition seems as likely as maintaining the current government.

While the opposition has promised to change many policies once elected, what might Turkey’s foreign policy in Syria look like under a potential new government? What are the political ambitions and goals of the opposition, and how realistic are they?

Both socially and politically, the interests of the Turkish opposition in Syria are quite limited, focusing mainly on standardization relations with the Assad regime and the return of all Syrian refugees. This reflects the opposition’s lack of understanding of the realities in Syria.

If elected, the Turkish opposition will likely reach out quickly to the Assad regime and be open to Damascus’ demands. The Assad regime would likely reciprocate, leading to an acceleration of talks at a higher official level.

Negotiations would probably start within the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, which was tentatively planning a meeting this month with his counterparts in Syria, Russia and Iran.

While the current Turkish government reaches out to Damascus, the Assad regime is dragging its feet in the talks and contradicting Ankara to project itself as the stronger side of the negotiations. Damascus does not want to offer an electoral gift to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Once talks at the Foreign Ministry level begin, the Turkish opposition would likely appoint a new ambassador to Syria and fully normalize relations. But what does this mean for Syrian President Bashar al-Assads? preconditions?

Security guarantees

The Assad regime demanded that Turkey stop supporting the Syrian opposition and withdraw from Syria as a precondition for normalization. The first condition for the dismantling of the Syrian opposition is in accordance with the position of the Turkish opposition, which aims to reduce Turkish support for these groups.

Already, some analysts have argued that Turkey join the Assad regime in eradicating Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) and the Syrian Democratic Forces, dominated by the Kurdish People’s Defense Units (YPG). Figures from the main Turkish opposition party even confused HTS with the Islamic State.

Kind gestures and nice words won’t motivate the Assad regime to make concessions it has refused to make for the past decade

By withdrawing from Syria, the Turkish opposition does not want to stay, but it wants security guarantees and a mechanism for the return of refugees before leaving, conditions that the Assad regime would probably accept. Yet, as Lebanon and Jordan have experienced, the Assad regime is not reliable in this regard.

The willingness of the Turkish opposition to reconcile with the Assad regime would likely facilitate normalization. Yet the political wishful thinking of the opposition may not translate into action on the ground. Big questions remain as to what might happen to the five million Syrians in the areas protected by Turkey, the reluctance of the Assad regime to make concessions on a political transition process and the different approaches to the fight against terrorism.

The two sides would likely be able to reach an agreement on paper, but how to implement it on the ground could reveal a gap between words and deeds. Restoring relations could also prompt the Assad regime to go after the last rebel strongholds in Syria, where thousands of Turkish troops have been deployed.

In early 2020, Turkey launched Operation Spring Shield and decimated regime forces in a brief campaign to stop a humanitarian disaster and a new wave of migration along its border. Since then, little has changed, except that the inhabitants of the border area have been able to develop certain forms of subsistence.

Roadmap to reform

How would Turkey deal with a new wave of refugees if the Assad regime were to attack again? And what would be the security implications for Turkey of joining forces with the Assad regime against HTS in Idlib? A senior member of Turkey’s main opposition party said he thinks HTS has cells in Türkiye. The Turkish opposition has no answers to these and other questions.

Furthermore, disarming the Turkish-backed Syrian opposition may seem easy to some politicians – but without a political solution in Syria and a roadmap for reforming the country’s military structure, any attempt to disarm the rebels could fail or lead to Turkey in a new misadventure.

Türkiye-Syria: The myth of reconciliation with Assad Learn more

The development of the situation could leave Turkey in a delicate position. On the one hand, Ankara would have normalized its relations with the Assad regime – as a number of Arab States have already done so – but on the other hand, Turkey would remain in Syria, blocking Assad’s path to a military solution to the conflict.

The Turkish opposition could only emerge from this impasse if the Assad regime accepted a political transition process in line with UN Resolution 2254but kind gestures and nice words will not motivate the Assad regime to make concessions it has refused to make for the past decade.

Until this resolution is implemented, Western sanctions will remain intact, further limiting the potential for normalization between Ankara and Damascus.

This week, opposition presidential candidate Kemal Kilicdaroglu declared that once elected, he will normalize relations with Syria, sign a protocol guaranteeing the safety of lives and property of refugees and include the UN and the EU in the protocol for reconstruction funds. Turkish companies would use this fund to rebuild Syria.

In short, if elected, the Syrian politics of the Turkish oppositions would likely provide a clear example of how the crowned head becomes wise. The opposition would make promises it could not keep and sign agreements that would not be implemented, creating a gap between diplomatic and military actions. By doing so, the opposition would only weaken Turkey’s position in Syria.

The opinions expressed in this article belong to the author and do not necessarily reflect the editorial policy of Middle East Eye.