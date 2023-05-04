Make sure you go to Lampung tomorrow, Jokowi: a large part of the regional budget is not used for infrastructure : Okezone Nasional





JAKARTA – The President of the Republic of Indonesia (RI), Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has confirmed that he will leave for Lampung Province on Friday (5/5/2023) tomorrow morning. Jokowi revealed that many local governments (Pemda) were not using the regional expenditure budget (APBD) for the improvement of roads (infrastructure) in their respective regions. “In Lampung? Lampung? Lampung? Yes tomorrow,” Jokowi told the media team Thursday (4/5/2023) afternoon after visiting Sarinah Thamrin Mall in Central Jakarta. Regarding a number of damaged roads that had just been repaired because Indonesian President Joko Widodo wanted to surrender, Jokowi then gave a brief response. “Yeah, it’s okay,” Jokowi said. Jokowi went on to explain in more detail that he would inspect a number of location points in Lampung where roads were still damaged as they were not a priority for the local government. “No, so now we only collect data on regency and city roads, provincial roads which are badly damaged. Because the existing budgets at provincial and district/city level are not many oriented towards infrastructure development,” said Joko Widodo. Even though the president has said so, his party has repeatedly explained that road infrastructure is very important for the progress and well-being of people in the regions. “And this is a very important thing, once the road is damaged, not to mention the production road, it will disrupt commodities, people mobility, goods mobility, logistics costs will increase. so these goods cannot compete with other provinces, other regions or other countries,” Jokowi said. For this reason, President Jokowi will tomorrow review a number of areas in Lampung Province which have so far gone viral on social media and become a hot topic of conversation among netizens in the comment column on various social networks. “That’s what we need to know, all the advantages of the infrastructure are there. I want to make sure tomorrow I want to see if what’s in the video is correct or not. Early in the morning (to go to Lampung tomorrow)”, concludes Joko Widodo. As previously known, a number of videos of badly damaged roads in Lampung and a number of other areas have gone viral on social media over the past few months. The damage to the road was heavily criticized by cyberspace netizens. Indonesian President Jokowi will review Lampung Province to ensure that local government policies in the management of government in the region are appropriate or not, especially in road infrastructure. [Carlos Roy Fajarta]



Read also : Organized Healthy Homecoming, Lifebuoy gives education on handwashing with soap to prevent Covid-19



