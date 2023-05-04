Moily compares PM Modi to Rome’s Nero – The New Indian Express

By Express press service

MANGALURU: Former Chief Minister M Veerappa Moily on Thursday compared Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Rome. He said Modi was busy campaigning in Karnataka when the state of Manipur was burning, like Nero was playing the violin when Rome was burning.

Addressing a press conference, Moily said no prime minister in Indian history had spent so long campaigning for National Assembly elections, which shows how the Prime Minister is concerned about the outcome of the elections.

If he was sure of a good result (for his party), he would not have campaigned so aggressively. Manipur is burning and boxer Mary Kom has asked for help to control it. The situation in the country is the same as in Rome under Nero, he said.

Referring to a recent Pew Research Report survey which indicates that more than 50% of Indians prefer military rule and many wealthy citizens wish to leave the country, Moily said this indicates there is no stability. in the country and people cannot live in peace here.

This is happening during the reign of Modi-Shah, he said.

Moily criticized the rhetoric of Modi’s dual engine government stating that his one engine (from Karnataka) is not working and therefore should be scrapped.

The former labor minister also criticized the BJP for going to the polls projecting former CM BS Yediyurappa as its leader. When he was CM, his government was considered the most corrupt in the country. Now they go to the polls with his face. The CM is totally sidelined, he alleged. He alleged that the BJP had changed many candidates in coastal Karnataka because they were corrupt.

He strongly criticized Home Secretary Amit Shah for his statement that there would be riots in the state if Congress won the polls. It is unconstitutional. So why do you need an election, he asked.