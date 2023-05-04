Politics
Moily compares PM Modi to Rome’s Nero – The New Indian Express
MANGALURU: Former Chief Minister M Veerappa Moily on Thursday compared Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Rome. He said Modi was busy campaigning in Karnataka when the state of Manipur was burning, like Nero was playing the violin when Rome was burning.
Addressing a press conference, Moily said no prime minister in Indian history had spent so long campaigning for National Assembly elections, which shows how the Prime Minister is concerned about the outcome of the elections.
If he was sure of a good result (for his party), he would not have campaigned so aggressively. Manipur is burning and boxer Mary Kom has asked for help to control it. The situation in the country is the same as in Rome under Nero, he said.
Referring to a recent Pew Research Report survey which indicates that more than 50% of Indians prefer military rule and many wealthy citizens wish to leave the country, Moily said this indicates there is no stability. in the country and people cannot live in peace here.
This is happening during the reign of Modi-Shah, he said.
Moily criticized the rhetoric of Modi’s dual engine government stating that his one engine (from Karnataka) is not working and therefore should be scrapped.
The former labor minister also criticized the BJP for going to the polls projecting former CM BS Yediyurappa as its leader. When he was CM, his government was considered the most corrupt in the country. Now they go to the polls with his face. The CM is totally sidelined, he alleged. He alleged that the BJP had changed many candidates in coastal Karnataka because they were corrupt.
He strongly criticized Home Secretary Amit Shah for his statement that there would be riots in the state if Congress won the polls. It is unconstitutional. So why do you need an election, he asked.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.newindianexpress.com/states/karnataka/2023/may/04/karnataka-assembly-elections-2023-moily-likens-pm-modi-to-romes-nero-2572041.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Trump jurors see video of ex-president mistaking rape accuser for ex-wife
- Moily compares PM Modi to Rome’s Nero – The New Indian Express
- Biden Administration Announces Additional Security Assistance for Ukraine > U.S. Department of Defense > News Release
- Bollywood & Bhangra, Futbolito in the city
- Rockstar founder reveals the truth about table tennis
- Padma Lakshmi’s spring shopping list, trendy food
- Google I/O 2023 is next week.here’s what i was expecting
- Should you pledge allegiance to King Charles at the coronation?
- Six Fifth helps Westbrook Entertainment Company uncover its legacy – PRINT Magazine
- Packaged foods and drinks for children are higher in sugar and less nutritious, study finds
- Southern Company Co-Chairs Diversity-Focused Cleantech Energy Innovation Fund
- DL Haggai Chisom Ndubuisi joins Broncos as part of NFL International Player Pathway Program