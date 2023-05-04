Trump jurors see video of ex-president mistaking rape accuser for ex-wife





DOONBEG, Ireland, May 4 (Reuters) – Jurors in Donald Trump’s civil rape trial saw a video deposition on Thursday in which the former U.S. president mistook a photo of E. Jean Carroll, his accuser, with his ex-wife Marla Maples.

Carroll, 79, testified that Trump, 76, raped her in the dressing room of a Bergdorf Goodman department store in Manhattan in the mid-1990s and then tarnished her reputation and career by lying about it online .

Trump, the front-runner for the 2024 Republican residential nomination, said he couldn’t have raped Carroll because “she’s not my type” and called the affair politically motivated.

He will not testify at the trial and has not been in the Manhattan courtroom so far, but told reporters on Thursday during a trip to Ireland that he would “probably” be present.

In a video clip of a combative deposition by Carroll’s attorney, Roberta Kaplan, released Thursday, Trump was asked about a black-and-white photograph that shows him talking to people at an event.

“It’s Marla,” he said, referring to his second wife.

When asked by Kaplan if he said the photo depicted Maples, Trump’s attorney Alina Habba replied, “No, it’s Carroll.”

Carroll’s lawyers argued that the episode undermines Trump’s argument that Carroll was not his type.

In the deposition, taken last October at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida, Trump reiterated his denials of raping Carroll, whom he called “mentally ill.”

“You know that’s not true too,” Trump said, addressing Kaplan. “You are also a political agent. You are a disgrace.”

Earlier Thursday, during a visit to a resort he owns in the southwest of Ireland, Trump dismissed what he called false allegations “against a rich man”.

“I have to come back for a woman who made a false accusation against me, and I have a judge who is extremely hostile,” Trump told reporters while golfing at the Doonbeg resort.

U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan, who is not related to Carroll’s attorney, warned last week that Trump could face more legal trouble if he continued to discuss the case. He did not respond to Trump’s final comments before the trial resumed on Thursday.

The trial is expected to continue next week.

Carroll, a former advice columnist at Elle magazine, said during three days of testimony and cross-examination that Trump pinned her against the wall in 1995 or 1996, put his fingers in her vagina and then inserted his penis.

