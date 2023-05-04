Politics
Dollars aren’t dead, it’s positively perky
The dominance of the dollar has been a feature of world trade for more than half a century. There are good and lasting reasons for this.
The past two months have seen an upsurge in the number of analysts saying the Chinese renminbi will begin to challenge the dollar’s position as the world’s reserve currency. But while the amount of global trade settled in renminbi is likely to increase over the next few years, this is unlikely to pose a serious threat to the dollar’s position at the heart of the global financial system.
Warnings about the imminent demise of the dollar are not new. In the 1990s, many argued that the status of the US currency as a global reserve would be threatened by the Japanese yen. In the 2000s, the newly created euro was supposedly going to challenge the dollar. Now it’s the renminbi’s turn.
Part of the argument is about economic weight. It’s debatable when China will overtake the United States as the world’s largest economy (I’m skeptical it ever will). But it is clear that the United States and China will remain the world’s two largest economies for the foreseeable future. It follows that China will naturally be a counterparty in a large part of cross-border transactions.
More importantly, China’s emergence as a strategic rival to the United States is reshaping the global economic system in a way that has many questioning the hegemony of the dollar. The era of globalization that swept the world in the 1990s and 2000s is over. In its place is something we at Capital Economics have called global fracturing. It’s the idea that the world is splitting into two blocs: one that mostly aligns with the United States and one that mostly aligns with China.
The argument is that as China pulls other economies into its orbit, it will increasingly push for trade within its bloc to be settled in renminbi, thereby diminishing the use of the dollar. This has been backed up by recent high-level rallies involving Xi Jinping and other heads of state. In December, a summit meeting between Xi, Mohammed bin Salman and GCC leaders announced what they called a new paradigm of multidimensional energy cooperation, which included a push to settle energy trade between China and the Gulf in renminbi. And during a visit to Beijing last month, Brazil’s President Lula called for an end to the dollar’s dominance in world trade. You don’t have to be a dollar bear to see a pattern here.
However, while the global divide will fundamentally reshape the global economic and financial landscape over the next decade, the consequences for the dollar will likely be less dramatic than many currently claim. There are three reasons for this.
First, while much of the debate has focused on the dollar’s status as the world’s preeminent reserve currency, its financial and geopolitical influence derives primarily from the dominant use of the dollar (and by extension the financial system American) in cross-border transactions. According to the triennial survey conducted by the Bank for International Settlements (BIS), 88% of transactions in the foreign exchange market in 2022 took place in dollars almost exactly as in the 1980s when the survey began. Meanwhile, only about 5% involve the renminbi.
Moreover, while trade between countries aligned with China is growing, it still represents only 6% of world trade. In contrast, over 50% of global trade takes place within the US bloc and over 80% of global trade involves a country that aligns with the US. This trade will continue to be denominated predominantly in US dollars. (Our methodology for assigning countries to blocks can be found here.)
Second, China’s high domestic savings rate means it will tend to run a large current account surplus, which in turn plays against the renminbi as a serious reserve currency rival to the dollar. Capital controls in China also make it difficult to see the renminbi play the role of the dollar. To become a major international currency, China would need to provide the rest of the world with large amounts of safe, liquid and convertible renminbi-denominated assets to serve as reserves for other central banks and as collateral in financial markets. In turn, this would require a major shift in Beijing’s political approach, relinquishing much of the political control over its economy that is a central feature of the current framework.
Finally, the dollar has several elements working in its favour. For a currency to be widely used as a medium of international exchange, it must be readily and inexpensively available around the world. It depends on the willingness of outsiders to hold it in large volumes: in other words, it must function as a store of value.
The dollar is not the only currency that could play this role. But any alternative should share similar attributes: it should be backed by strong and stable institutions, and issued by a central bank that maintains an open capital account. Strikingly, despite the series of sanctions and asset freezes imposed on Russia over the past year, about half of its exports are still settled in dollars or euros.
Moreover, any currency that would have these characteristics would have to overcome the strong network effects that underlie the global dominance of the dollar. dislodge.)
All of this is likely to play against the emergence of a renminbi on a scale that threatens the dollar’s position. Turn the clock back 10 years and the most likely outcome is a more fragmented global financial system, but one that still has the US dollar at its heart.
Neil Shearing is Group Chief Economist at Capital Economics. Previously, he was Chief Emerging Markets Economist and headed the firm’s New York office. He joined the company from the British Treasury.
