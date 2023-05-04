Trumps fails to turn over documents in fraud case, NY attorney general says





Then-President-elect Donald Trump, accompanied by his children Eric, Ivanka and Donald Jr., arrived for a press conference on January 11, 2017 at Trump Tower in New York City. (TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images)

Donald Trump, his three eldest children and the Trump Organization failed to deliver emails and other communications in a fraud trial, the New York Attorney General’s office said in a letter submitted to the court last week. The bureau identified an unexplained drop in emails from Ivanka Trump as one of the most significant issues.

The refusal to provide evidence dates back to the investigation into Trump’s business practices that preceded the trial, the letter notes. In May 2022, the former president paid a $110,000 fine after Judge Arthur Engoron found Trump in contempt for failing to comply with a subpoena from the attorney general’s office. For years, Mr. Trump and the Trump Organization have tried to thwart our legal investigation, but today’s ruling makes it clear that no one can escape responsibility, Attorney General Letitia James said when a judge called ordered Trump to pay the fine last year.

The attorney general’s office now says Trump’s escape continued in the process of uncovering the $250 million lawsuit, which alleges that Donald Trump, his children, the Trump Organization and some of its top leaders have inflated property values ​​to gain economic benefits, such as securing cheaper loans. The defendants denied the charges.

Last week, the attorney general’s office asked Engoron to intervene, saying the Trumps had started handing over documents but hadn’t provided a timeline for when they would hand everything over. The Trumps also did not respond to questions about how they collect the materials, according to the attorney general.

The letter notes a significant drop in emails transmitted by Ivanka Trump, from an average of 1,200 emails per month in the first nine months of 2014 to just 37 emails per month in 2016. The office of the Attorney General questioned Ivankas’ attorneys on the issue and was unimpressed with their response. Not only have the defendants provided no substantive response to this investigation, but no documents have been produced by Mrs. Trump, the attorney general’s office told the judge on Friday.

Ivanka Trump recently replaced the lawyers representing her in this lawsuit, although some of them continue to defend Don Jr. and Eric.

In response to the attorney general’s letter, Trump’s attorney told the judge that, simply put, there was no lack of care and no blocking, although she acknowledged that her clients would not be able to submit all documents by the original April deadline. 30.

Engoron on Monday granted some of the attorneys general’s requests, requiring all defendants to submit affidavits detailing how they compiled with Discovery and setting a new deadline of May 12 for the Trumps to hand over all outstanding documents.

The Trumps, their lawyers and the New York Attorney General’s office did not respond to requests for comment before publication. A lawyer representing the former president reached out afterwards. There is simply no real controversy here, Christopher Kise said in a statement, referring to the volume of documents provided by the Trumps.

The New York Attorney General’s office asked the judge to intervene in the discovery, citing “the Trumps’ failure to preserve, collect and produce documents and materials in a timely and transparent manner.”

Supreme Court of the State of New York/State of New York, Office of the Attorney General

