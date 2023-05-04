Welcoming the President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo, Lampung Central Police Chief, with Dandim 0411/KM, Dandim 0429 Lamtim and Chief of Lamteng Pol PP Chief Conducting Joint Calls for Preparedness for the security





TINTAINFORMASI.COM, LAMPUNG CENTRAL— The President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo, will visit Central Lampung Regency to directly inspect roads in Seputih Banyak, Rumbia and Seputih Surabaya districts on Friday (4/5/23). By welcoming the arrival of the number 1 person in Indonesia to Kab. Central Lampung, Central Lampung Chief of Police, Lampung Police AKBP Doffie Fahlevi Sanjaya, SIK, M.Sc with Dandim 0411/KM Letkol Inf. Sihono, Amd and Dandim 0429 East Lampung, Lt Col Czi. Indra Puji Triwanto and Kasat Pol PP Kab. Lamteng, I Gusti Suryana led a joint gathering on security preparedness in the area of ​​Kp. Sido Binangun Kec. Seputih Kab Road. Central lampung. Thursday (4/5/23). After holding a joint gathering for the preparation of the Republic of Indonesia Kunker 1 security in the center of Lampung, the activity continued by checking the routes and places that the President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo, would visit. The police chief explained that the verification of routes and locations was aimed at ensuring safety, smoothness and order before the arrival of Indonesian President Joko Widodo in the central regency of Lampung. Mr. Joko Widodo plans to directly inspect the roads at several points, one of which is the roads of Seputih Banyak, Rumbia and Seputih Surabaya sub-districts which have been the subject of complaint for the local community for decades. , said the police chief. . In this case, the ranks of Lampung Central Police, Lampung Police and related agencies will maximize the deployment of personnel to provide security, he added. “Especially to secure and escort the motorcade of the President of the Republic of Indonesia and his entourage, so that the trip and the implementation of activities can be carried out safely, smoothly and auspiciously,” said- he declared. In addition, the police chief said that all security personnel, both from TNI-Polri and other related agencies, would join the Paspampres. For all the staff themselves, we have conspired to ensure safety on the paths that will be traveled and the central point that will be visited by the President of the Republic of Indonesia and his entourage, he concluded. (Red)

