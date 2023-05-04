Trump slams Meghan Markle’s ‘disrespectful’ treatment of late Queen, calls out Biden for skipping coronation





Former President Donald Trump slammed Meghan Markle for disrespecting the late Queen Elizabeth II ahead of King Charles III’s coronation and also called out President Biden for planning to skip the historic ceremony.

Trump told conservative British politician Nigel Farage in an interview on Wednesday that he was surprised Prince Harry was invited to the coronation given his wife’s complicated relationship with the royal family and Queen Elizabeth that he has. called incredible.

I think she [Meghan] was very disrespectful to the queen. How can you be so disrespectful to the Queen? Trump told Farage during the interview published in GB News.

She [the Queen] was amazing, for decades and decades she never made a mistake. I can’t think of a mistake she made, it was never controversial, he continued.

You can’t disrespect him and I think Meghan was very disrespectful to him, very disrespectful, he said.

Trump said he looked forward to Britain’s coronation on Saturday for the first time in nearly 70 years and was optimistic about Charles’ reign.

I think it’s going to be a great day, I think they’ll do a great job and he [Charles] love the country. I knew him [Charles] very well and he loves the country, really loves the country and he loved his mother.

And that’s why I thought she was treated so disrespectfully by Meghan and there was no point in it. I was actually surprised that Harry was invited, to be honest, he added.

The ex-president then detonated Prince Harry’s bombshell memoir Spare, which revealed a number of personal secrets about members of the Royal Family as horrifying.

Trump has bashed his incompetent successor, President Biden, for choosing not to attend King Charles’ coronation.

Meghan Markle will not attend King Charles’ coronation on Saturday, but her husband Prince Harry will.AP

Instead, his wife, Jill Biden, will be there to represent the United States.

“I don’t think he can do it physically, actually,” he said of the 80-year-old Biden. I think it’s hard for him to do it physically, I think, to come here for him. There are a lot of things going on, and a lot of weird things happening.

“But he should definitely be here as a representative of our country. I was surprised to learn that he wouldn’t come.

President Biden will not go to the coronation of King Charles. His wife, Jill Biden, will lead a US delegation.AP

Biden will sleep through the ceremony, Trump claimed.

Hell in Delaware where he spends a lot of time So I don’t know, but I was very surprised to see him. I think it’s very disrespectful for him not to be [attending].”

In the high-profile interview, Trump also repeated his baseless claims that the 2020 election was rigged against him and claimed he could end the war in Ukraine within 24 hours.

Trump is currently the leading Republican presidential candidate for 2024. GB News

He is currently traveling to Scotland for the first time since 2018 for a short golf trip to his Turnberry golf course in South Ayrshire, according to local reports.

The former president, who launched his campaign for re-election as president in 2024, told Farage he thought he had a “very good chance” of returning to the White House.

