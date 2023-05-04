Trudeau and Biden line up to take on China

In a speech Last week in New York, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau took a shot at China while talking about lithium production in Canada.

Lithium produced in Canada will cost more because we don’t use slave labor because we promote environmental responsibility as something that we really expect to be respected because we intend to work in partnership with indigenous peoples, pay decent wages, expect safety and security standards.

Trudeau was trying to frame a political choice for Americans: buy virtuous and ethical Canadian lithium or unethical Chinese lithium. This message, which Trudeau and Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland continue to convey, is consistent with President Joe Bidens’ priority of fostering friendship or doing business with trusted partners and not China.

The day before, at a speech In Washington, D.C., Bidens National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan highlighted the new Canada-US Energy Transformation Task Force, which was created with the goal of securing clean energy supplies and create jobs for the middle class on both sides of the border.

Sullivan, a China falconpush for a new one Washington Consensus which will see Canada and other friendly countries adopt business models that will reduce the risks of dealing with China so that America and its allies can have resilient and efficient supply chains.

Canadian politicians who fear Biden’s massive inflation-cutting bill will push companies south in search of lucrative subsidies want to be in America’s big industrial tent, which means closer ties with the US. ‘Uncle Sam and a greater distance with Xi Jinping.

Trudeau family tradition

For decades, Canada has had a different approach to China. Trudeau’s father, Pierre, first visited China in 1949 and established diplomatic relations with China in 1970, two years before Richard Nixon’s ping-pong diplomacy. For Canadian foreign policy mandarins in the decades that followed, the country’s ties to China served as a reminder that Canada could go its own way.

Justin Trudeau was therefore following not only a Canadian model, but a family tradition when he sought to connect with China as prime minister. Before being elected, he had to apologize after admitting to admiring China’s Basic Dictatorship.

Chinese hostage diplomacy seems to have finally forced Canada to reevaluate its relationship, but even after that it was slower than its allies to respond to the surly wolf warriors from Beijing. Canada was the last of the Five Eyes to ban Huawei from its cellular networks, was slower than the United States to ban TikTok from federal government phones, and has yet to decide whether it will implement a registry of foreign agents or take other measures to counter the Chinese. interference in Canadian politics.

Back to training

Canadian officials were guilty of wishful thinking, says Wesley Wark, senior fellow at the Center for International Governance Innovation in Ottawa. Over the years, our eyes have been opened to the reality of China’s new position in the world, its aggressive ambitions, its behavior as an international power. And slowly but surely, Canada has responded to this primarily by trying to stay in line with its Five Eyes partners.

He didn’t move fast enough for his detractors at home.

On Monday, as Trudeau was back in cold Ottawa, he was greeted by a Globe and Mail newspaper history revealing that his government did nothing after being warned that the Chinese intended to prosecute relatives of Conservative MP Michael Chong in China. The government has finally confirmed the facts but has not yet explained why it did not alert Chong to the threat or expel the diplomat who made it.

Secret World Leaks

The Trudeau government has been grappling for months with similar and damaging leaks from Canadian intelligence agencies, showing that some in the underworld agree with Tory complaints about the Trudeau government’s passivity in the face of provocations from Beijing. . Trudeau has signaled that Canada is adopting a new tone, but he doesn’t appear to be backing up his words with actions at home.

There may be a reason for Trudeau’s caution, says Anna Ashton, China director at Eurasia Group. In 2018, when Canada detained Huawei chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou in response to a US extradition request, the Chinese responded not by detaining Americans, but by locking up two Canadians, Michael Spavor and Michael Kovrig. , for nearly three years.

When it comes to Chinese retaliatory efforts, Canada is more vulnerable than the United States, she said.

Perils of a harder line

Ashton fears Canada and the United States are looking for trouble if they push too hard to decouple their economies from China in response to opposition pressure. China already uses exit bans and raids on the Chinese offices of foreign companies.

Everyone attacks Biden, no matter what he does from the right. Basically, he’s in a situation where he can’t be tough enough, but if he’s too tough, it could prevent him from developing the diplomatic relations necessary to prevent a real emergency.

Trudeau is aligning himself with Biden to strike a tougher tone with Xi, but he doesn’t look comfortable doing so. Given the risks of a downside confrontation, Trudeau’s unease makes sense, though it’s probably unwise to show weakness in the face of Beijing’s tough men.