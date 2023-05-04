Donald Trump ‘surprised’ Prince Harry was invited to coronation





Donald Trump said he was “surprised” that Prince Harry had scored an invitation to the coronation. “He said terrible things,” Trump said of the prince in an interview with GB News. It’s the latest in Trump’s long-running feud with the Sussexes. Loading Something is loading.

Former President Donald Trump said he was “surprised” that Prince Harry managed to secure an invitation to his father’s coronation on May 6.

In an interview with Nigel Farage for the London-based GB News on Wednesday, the recently arrested Trump launched an attack on the royal.

“To be honest, I was surprised Harry was invited,” Trump told GB News.

“He said terrible things, when you see what he said,” Trump added. “For me, it was awful.”

Trump was referring to Prince Harry’s 2023 memoir, “Spare,” which describes the long-running feud between the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and the rest of the royal family. In January 2020, the couple announced they would be stepping back from royal duties.

During his interview with GB News, Trump also made some remarks about Meghan Markle, saying the Duchess was “very disrespectful” to the late Queen Elizabeth II.

“She went through years and decades without controversy,” Trump told GB News of the Queen. “You can’t disrespect him and I think Meghan has been very disrespectful to him, very disrespectful.”

This isn’t the first time Trump has expressed his disgust with Markle.

During a 2022 interview with British TV host Piers Morgan, Trump claimed that “poor Harry is being led by the nose” by Markle. He also slammed the prince, calling him ‘so disrespectful to his country’ and an ’embarrassment’.

In 2020, he told reporters he was “not a fan” of Markle and wished Harry “a lot of luck because he’s going to need it.”

He made the comments after Markle and Prince Harry called on Americans to vote in the 2020 presidential election, with Markle calling it “the most important election of our lifetimes.”

Markle also made no secret of her feelings about Trump. She said during a 2016 appearance on “The Nightly Show with Larry Wilmore” that she thought Trump was “diverse” and “misogynistic” and that she would move to Canada if elected.

A Trump spokesperson redirected Insider to Trump’s previous interviews when asked for comment. Representatives for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex did not immediately respond to Insider’s requests for comment sent outside normal office hours.

