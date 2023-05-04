Imran divorced Reham Khan by e-mail at the request of Bushra Bibi: former assistant





Islamabad: In a startling revelation, former Pakistani Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Awn Chaudhry claimed on Thursday that ex-Prime Minister Imran Khan had divorced Reham Khan, his second wife, at the request of his current wife, Bushra Bibi, a media report said.

It was disclosed during the proceedings of a case related to the PTI leader’s alleged un-Islamic ‘Nikah’ with Bushra Riaz Wattoo – better known as Bushra Bibi – at a District and Court Court in Islamabad. , reported Geo News.

Khan married Bushra – who is his third wife – in February 2018.

Khan’s friend Zulfi Bukhari and former party leader Awn Chaudhry said the Nikah was celebrated by Mufti Saeed in Lahore. They both also witnessed Khan’s wedding.

Awn maintained that he was a personal assistant and political secretary to Khan.

“I was taking care of all the personal and political affairs of Imran Khan,” he said.

The politician told the court that Khan and Reham’s divorce took place in 2015.

“Bushra Bibi told Imran Khan to divorce Reham Khan immediately as it was better for him. On the advice of Bushra Bibi, Khan divorced Reham via email,” Awn said, adding that Khan’s ex-wife was not in Pakistan at the time, Geo News reported.

He also said that Khan started to get upset after the divorce and often asked to be taken to Bushra Bibi. Following this, Khan continued to visit Bushra Bibi until December 31, 2017 and announced that he would marry her on January 1, 2018, Awn added.

“He told me to make wedding arrangements. I was surprised by Imran Khan’s words and said that Bushra Bibi is already married, but Imran Khan told me that Bushra Bibi is divorced,” Geo News reported.

According to the former PTI leader, Khan’s Nikah with Bushra Bibi was celebrated in Lahore on January 1, 2018 and he witnessed it.

