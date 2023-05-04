Boris Johnson’s political fate likely to be decided within weeks by MPs — Transcontinental Times

UNITED KINGDOM: A committee of inquiry of MPs looking into allegations that Boris Johnson misled Parliament over Partygate could make the decision within weeks on whether he will remain in politics.

The privileges panel is preparing to wrap up its investigation into the former Prime Minister after refraining from pursuing any action that was seen as likely to influence local elections or overshadow the coronation of King Charles.

– Advertisement –

According to sources, the two dates of May 23 and 24 had been scheduled aside to try to determine a review report that would ultimately determine whether Johnson misled MPs about his knowledge of illegal parties in Downing Street during Covid.

The Conservative majority has been observed on the seven-member committee which will hold a private meeting to analyze the evidence in order to deduce Johnson’s approach to the matter. The process could also take a long time in case MPs are torn between Johnson’s conduct and the hefty punishment he will face.

– Advertisement –

A Johnson spokesperson mentioned,“We continue to cooperate fully with the committee and will carefully review its findings when presented. Johnson did not intentionally, intentionally or deliberately mislead Parliament.

Some analysts say the court ruling by ex-SNP MP Margaret Ferrier sets a recent precedent for breaching Covid regulations. She challenges an exclusion from the House of Commons that lasted an entire month, well exceeding the 10-day threshold that could have resulted in a by-election.

– Advertisement –

The standards committee, on which every member of the privileges committee sits (except Harriet Harman), handed down the award in late March, but there was a notable split. If the committee finds against Johnson, a push for the system could be launched given there has been no mechanism for MPs to appeal through the privileges committee against the findings.

Labor has criticized the use of taxpayers’ funds to pay for Johnson’s Partygate defence, and the National Audit Office, which oversees government spending, is looking into the matter.

Also read: Russian troops killed in action in Ukraine since December: US