Pakistan: Imran Khan’s leg fractured again after being pushed in front of Lahore High Court





LAHORE (Reuters) – Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan’s leg was again “fractured” after being pushed by the people at the Lahore High Court, leaders of his party said.

In November last year, Khan, 70, was injured in the lower leg after a gunman opened fire on a convoy carrying the leader of Pakistan’s Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party.

He was leading a march in Islamabad to demand a snap general election after he was ousted from power in April last year.

Khan has recently recovered and started appearing in court.

“Imran Khan’s leg was again injured and fractured during his appearance at the LHC (Tuesday) due to the lack of security provided by the government. Doctors advised him to rest for 10 days,” said Wednesday PTI Senator Shibli Fraz.

However, cricketer-turned-politician Khan appeared in the Islamabad High Court in a wheelchair on Thursday to seek an extension of bail ahead of his arrest in several cases registered against him.

His bail pleas in nine cases were extended after he appeared in person following a court warning.

Another senior PTI official, Dr Iftikhar Durrani, shared a picture of Khan’s leg x-ray, showing a fracture.

Durrani said his party had continually raised security concerns with the government, but the ousted prime minister was still pushed by “the people” when he appeared at the LHC, which reopened his leg injury.

All conspiracies are clear and aimed at inflicting injury and eliminating Mr. Khan who exposes the wrongdoings of the rulers and their enablers,” Duranni said in a tweet.

He urged the judiciary to allow Khan to appear in court via video link.

The former prime minister told the LHC last Tuesday that a third assassination attempt had been hatched against him and asked the court to drop the political charges against him to avoid public exposure.

Khan had filed a motion with the court asking it to quash the 121 cases filed against him since he was removed from office through a motion of no confidence in April last year. He calls all the cases bogus, instituted to keep him out of the political arena.

“Court appearances will put my life in danger. I survived two assassination attempts on my life – one in Wazirabad, Punjab, and the other at the Islamabad court complex, where the ISI had taken over the building. They (a reference to the establishment) want to kill me, and a third assassination attempt is planned,” Khan said.

Khan claimed to have identified a total of “six people” in the country in a video who wanted to kill him.

In a veiled attack on Khan, Information and Broadcasting Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Thursday that a person’s use of a wheelchair to avoid trial was divine retribution as he ridiculed others for their illnesses.

In a statement, without naming Khan, she said the person who made fun of the ills of Sharif family members was lying in a wheelchair today.

The Minister asked the President of the PTI, instead of indulging in the blame game, that he appear in court and provide evidence.

She said that out of fear of bail being voided, Khan was using the wheelchair as a tactic.

If the court calls him, he has the excuses of cast, disability, cartridge and now a wheelchair,” she told The Associated Press of Pakistan.

Catch all the trade news, market news, breaking news and latest updates on Live Mint. Download the Mint News app to get daily market updates. More less

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.livemint.com/news/world/pakistan-imran-khan-s-leg-fractured-again-after-being-pushed-at-lahore-high-court-11683211102549.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos