Frankly, Jokowi admits he didn’t invite Nasdem to Koakisi event





JAKARTA – Indonesian President Joko Widodo admits he did not invite the Nasdem party to a friendly meeting of the governing coalition of political parties on Tuesday (2/5/2023). According to Jokowi, he did so because Nasdem currently has its own combined coalition for the 2024 elections, which is different from the political parties present yesterday. “Nasdem, yes, we have to talk about what it is, we already have our own coalition and it is a combination of parties that met yesterday and also want to build another political cooperation,” he said. told the media team at Sarinah Mall in Central Jakarta. , Thursday (4/5/2023). Jokowi referred to the Coalition for Change for Unity which was declared by Nasdem, PKS and the Democratic Party on March 25, 2023. Based on these considerations, Jokowi did not invite the general chairman of the Nasdem party, Surya Paloh, to the meeting, in order to give the political party officials present the opportunity to discuss the grand strategy more openly. “It (the political parties that have come together) should have a grand strategy. Yes, those here know the strategy, it shouldn’t be like that,” he said. Previously on Tuesday (2/5) evening. President Jokowi invited the leaders of the political parties of the coalition to meet at Merdeka Palace. Attending the meeting were PDI Chairman Perjuangan Megawati Soekarnoputri, Party Chairman Golkar Airlangga Hartarto, Party Chairman Gerindra Prabowo Subianto, Plt. PPP Chairman Mardiono, PAN Chairman Zulkifli Hasan and PKB General Chairman Muhaimin Iskandar. Before Jokowi admitted he hadn’t invited Surya Paloh, Nasdem Party General Secretary Johnny G. Plate explained on Thursday afternoon that his party’s General Chairman was overseas during the government coalition party meeting, so he was not present. “Pak Surya Paloh was abroad, only arrived yesterday afternoon, just got back,” Plate told the media team at the Presidential Palace in Jakarta. Nevertheless, Johnny admitted that he did not know if President Jokowi had invited Surya Paloh to the meeting.



Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.katakini.com/artikel/85355/terus-terang–jokowi-akui-tak-undang-nasdem-di-acara-koakisi/

