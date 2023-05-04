Proud Boys found guilty, compounding Donald Trump’s legal troubles





With Thursday’s criminal convictions of five Proud Boys, including leader Henry Enrique Tarrio, a third jury marked the historic judgment on January 6 as an organized and violent uprising designed to overturn the 2020 election. , it is now established beyond a reasonable doubt that the Capitol siege was not spontaneous, but rather a forcibly planned assault on our democracy. Four defendants Ethan Nordean, Joseph Biggs, Zachary Rehl and Tarrio were found guilty on the main charge of seditious conspiracy. (The jury returned a partial verdict in the case, meaning it will continue deliberations on some remaining counts.)

Even a single set of guilty verdicts for seditious conspiracy is rare.

In less than six months, juries returned three sets of guilty verdicts, 10 in total for seditious conspiracy. The crime means that two or more people have agreed to try to overthrow…or forcibly destroy the government of the United States…or [its] authority … or by force to prevent, hinder or delay the performance of [its] law. The conviction carries a maximum prison term of 20 years.

Even a single set of guilty verdicts for seditious conspiracy is rare. Targets have included Puerto Rican nationalists and al-Qaeda sympathizers. The current convictions, as well as those in November and January of members of the extremist Oath Keepers, were for domestic terrorism. As the Washington Post put it bluntly last year, right-wing white men are generally not convicted of seditious conspiracy.

Now juries have claimed that on January 6, 2021, two groups of these activists planned and carried out the violence. Force is central to an insurgency, despite an attempt by Republican lawmakers in Tennessee and Montana to flip the meaning of the terms by labeling Democratic members as nonviolent protest insurgencies.

Today’s verdicts, which include convictions for several other serious crimes, are sure to bolster federal prosecutors in Washington and local prosecutors in Fulton County, Georgia, who are considering charges against former President Donald Trump in relation to the events before and during January 6.

Conversely, any other outcome of the trial would have emboldened the nation’s militia movement and congressional firebrands like Representatives Marjorie Taylor Green and Jim Jordan. To date, Jordan’s attempts as chairman of the House Judiciary Committee to attack prosecutors and the FBI have failed. Had the Proud Boys been acquitted, however, these previous political stunts would have looked like warm-up acts for future theaters alleging the Justice Department was prosecuting innocent Americans.

The convictions add to the legal problems of former presidents. Remember the first presidential debate in 2020, when Trump told the Proud Boys to step back and sit idly by. The effect of this appeal to activists became visible to the nation on January 6, and again to the jury here. At trial, the government presented a message from a Proud Boy who wrote right after the debate that Donald had given us an order. Prosecutors also presented the group’s messages suggesting some coordination with the White House may have taken place before Jan. 6.

But whether there was coordination or not, there is no doubt that the Proud Boys, the Oath Keepers and allied groups were the catalysts for the violence. Matthew Greene, a former Proud Boy, testified for the government that the group was the tip of the spear. The Proud Boys and other groups pressured other already angry attendees into becoming the January 6 mob.

Video evidence showed that Proud Boy executives ordered their members to arrive incognito on January 6 without wearing their identifying black and yellow colors. That way they could blend in and look like the normies, the regular people who didn’t arrive with the intention of invading the Capitol. As former Proud Boy Jeremy Bertino texted Tarrio, Brother, you know we made it happen. Tarrio replied, I know.

Is it any wonder he was found guilty of seditious conspiracy?

No matter how overwhelming the quality and volume of evidence, any prosecutor who has tried a conspiracy case, as this writer has, knows the monumental effort it takes to piece it all together, present it to a jury, and against – interrogate the accused effectively. Three consecutive seditious conspiracy convictions are a triumph for Attorney General Merrick Garlands’ Department of Justice.

Federal prosecutors have now convicted nearly 500 defendants for their role in the Capitol violence.

Garland has faced widespread criticism, including from today’s society, for the slow pace of the investigation into Mr. Trump’s role on January 6 and the events leading up to it. Still, no one should downplay the importance of Garland Justice Departments’ focus on participants.

Federal prosecutors have now convicted nearly 500 defendants for their role in the Capitol violence, including a perfect record with those who have been tried. You can be sure that these judgments played a part in why we have seen no repeat of the violence around Trump’s indictment by Manhattan District Attorneys.

With these latest infantry convictions, the baton now passes to Special Counsel Jack Smith and Fulton County, Ga. District Attorney Fani Willis to finish the job by bringing accountability to the top. History has been made. There is more to come.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.msnbc.com/opinion/msnbc-opinion/proud-boys-guilty-trump-legal-january-6-rcna82042 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos