Trump rejects rape allegations in video testimony shown in court | Donald Trump News





US jurors hear video testimony from the former president as the civil trial for alleged rape continues in New York.

Donald Trump has denied knowing E Jean Carroll, the writer accusing the former US president of rape, as a New York jury heard a second day of video testimony from Trump in the civil case.

Trump’s video deposition was released Thursday to jurors in the civil trial in which Carroll, a former Elle magazine columnist, accused him of rape.

Carroll, 79, testified that the former president, 76, raped her in the dressing room of a Bergdorf Goodman department store in the mid-1990s and then tarnished her reputation and career by lying about it by line.

In a video clip released Thursday, Trump was asked about a statement he made in 2019 that he had never met Carroll.

He said it was true at the time, but was later shown a photo of him shaking hands with her or his husband during a receiving line at a celebrity event. I shake people’s hands a lot but I had no idea who she was, Trump said.

Carroll accused Trump of raping her in a New York department store in the 1990s [File: Seth Wenig/AP Photo]

Trump, who is currently the front-runner for the Republican nomination for president in 2024, has yet to attend the trial, which began last week in federal court in Manhattan.

His legal team told U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan that Trump would not testify in person and that they would not call any witnesses.

But during a visit to a resort he owns in the southwest of Ireland, Trump told reporters he would likely attend.

I think it’s a shame that this allowed to happen, false accusations against a rich man, or in my case against a famous, wealthy, political person, Trump told reporters while golfing at the seaside resort of Doonbeg.

I have to come back for a woman who made a false accusation about me, and I have a judge who is extremely hostile, Trump added.

The trial is expected to continue until next week. Trump’s attorney, Joe Tacopina, did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Reuters news agency.

Carroll’s attorneys released about 30 minutes of excerpts from the former president’s deposition on Wednesday, including his outright denial of the rape charge.

If it had happened, it would have been reported within minutes, Trump said, saying shoppers and employees at the busy store would have heard a commotion and alerted authorities.

This is the most ridiculous and disgusting story. It’s just made up, Trump said in the video deposition taken in October.

Carroll said during three days of testimony and cross-examination that Trump pinned her against the wall in 1995 or 1996, put his fingers in her vagina and then inserted his penis.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2023/5/4/trump-rejects-rape-allegation-in-video-testimony-played-in-court

