We are trying to evacuate them!





Jakarta, not online

The Government of the Republic of Indonesia is working to evacuate 20 Indonesian Citizens (WNI) suspected of being victims of the crime of Trafficking in Persons (TPPO) in the Myanmar conflict area. Responding to this, President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) said that the Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs (Kemlu) had communicated with the Myanmar authorities so that the 20 Indonesian Citizens (WNI) victims of the crime of trafficking in persons (TPPO) be immediately repatriated. “The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is communicating with Myanmar so that our Indonesian citizens there can be repatriated. able to fraud, taken to a place they don’t want,” Jokowi told reporters in Jakarta on Thursday (4/5/2023). Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno LP Marsudi attempted evacuation measures. Jokowi hopes that this effort will be successful and that Indonesian citizens will soon return to their homeland. “We are trying to bring them in and evacuate them so they can get out. The Foreign Ministry has been and is trying to evacuate them,” Jokowi said. As many as 20 migrant workers from Indonesia are suspected of being victims of international human trafficking (TPPO). They were illegally employed and detained at the Thailand-Myanmar border. Victims are trapped in a fraud syndicate network through Crypto websites or apps. Initially, they were promised a job with a salary of IDR 10 million abroad. Indeed, the victims were forced to work, threatened and tortured. Moreover, they were not allowed to return home and were asked to pay a fine of 70,000 yuan or the equivalent of 160 million rupees. Return attempt

Earlier, the Director for the Protection of Indonesian Citizens and Indonesian Legal Entities at the Indonesian Foreign Ministry, Judha Nugraha, said the Foreign Ministry, through the Indonesian Embassies in Yangon and Bangkok, has also urged the Myanmar authorities to take effective measures to rescue the 20 Indonesian citizens who were victims of the crime of human trafficking (TPPO). “The Indonesian Embassy in Yangon and the Indonesian Embassy in Bangkok, among others, urge Myanmar authorities to take effective measures to rescue Indonesian citizens,” he said. Contributors: Suci Amaliyah

Publisher: Aiz Luthfi

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nu.or.id/nasional/soal-20-wni-di-myanmar-presiden-jokowi-kita-usaha-untuk-evakuasi-mereka-ndQ69 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos