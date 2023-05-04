Indonesia’s dilemma as China pushes global security initiative





China’s vision for a global security initiative was first presented by President Xi Jinping at the Boao Forum in April last year. While promising ambitious change, especially for the regional order in Southeast Asia, the details are still considered vague. Beyond a design document Released in February this year, the headline has not come with any proposed agreements or formal institution and no country has so far agreed to join. The initiative simply stresses the importance of peacefully resolving disputes and differences between countries through dialogue and consultation. Nevertheless, Xi clearly envisions a post-western regional order, in which China would play a central role. As China’s strategic partner and co-promoter of the Global South, Indonesia has been offered a place in this initiative, itself an emerging power. Indonesian officials were careful to express appreciation for the invitation, but also made it clear that they had no intention of supporting or joining. This can partly be explained by a lack of popular support. ISEAS Yusof Ishak Institute’s latest elite opinion survey found that Indonesians have little or no confidence in the idea, reflecting wider public skepticism, shown in the Lowy Institute 2021 Survey in Indonesiawhich revealed that nearly half of respondents believe that China will one day pose a threat to Indonesia. It is no small irony that China insists on respect for sovereignty, territorial integrity and the need for dialogue-based dispute resolution. But China’s invitation leaves Indonesian policymakers with a dilemma. Clearly China sees the opportunity to expand its geopolitical influence, will therefore continue to drive the idea. And China itself can seek to capitalize on its Belt and Road Initiative in which Indonesia participates as a pressure point. Then there is the ongoing dispute over China’s unilateral claims in the South China Sea. It is no small irony that China insists on respect for sovereignty, territorial integrity and the need for dialogue-based dispute resolution. The integration of any compliant ASEAN member into the Global Security Initiative could heighten tensions within the group of Southeast Asian nations. Indonesia has also been directly affected by China naval incursion around the North Natuna Sea, so entangling regional partners in a security deal could limit Indonesia’s strategic maneuverability. Furthermore, China could use its leverage to deter any demands from ASEAN members that cross its territorial interests. Indonesia found itself under significant pressure abandon its long-standing preference for non-alignment and choose between superpower blocs. But Indonesia must have the courage to give priority to existing regional mechanisms and not be swayed by China’s calls for solidarity among the countries of the South. The ASEAN principles of independence, stability and regional security should be paramount, opposing the intervention of major powers in Southeast Asia. Indonesia should use its time as President of ASEAN in 2023 to energize the regional security architecture based on dialogue, more inclusive and better adapted to regional principles and values. This includes ASEAN’s vision for ASEAN, ASEAN’s outlook in the Indo-Pacific, and forums such as the East Asia Summit, which can meet the interests of all members. . Adding another concept, such as China’s Global Security Initiative, should not be a priority.

