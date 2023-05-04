In major relief for Imran Khan, Pak court extends bail pleas in 9 cases





In major relief for former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, the Islamabad High Court here on Thursday extended his bail pleas in nine cases after he appeared in person following a court warning.

On April 18, the IHC extended Khan’s bail in eight cases – including those involving violence outside the federal court complex – until May 3. On Wednesday, the court asked him to attend the hearing while granting a one-day extension to bail pleas in nine cases. .

Khan appeared on Thursday before a two-member bench of the Islamabad High Court headed by Chief Justice Aamer Farooq, who had warned him that he could cancel his interim bail due to his persistent absence from hearings.

After hearing multiple pleas, the court extended protective bail for 10 days in seven cases of violence outside the Federal Court Complex in Islamabad.

The court also ordered Khan to appear in the relevant district court during this time for permanent bail.

The court also extended bail until May 9 in the mutiny case and the other case involving attempted murder charges filed by Pakistani Muslim League-Nawaz lawmaker Mohsin Ranjha.

Security had been tightened around the court ahead of the appearance of Khan who flew to the federal capital from Lahore this morning to secure a provisional bond.

Elaborate security arrangements were made on this occasion. Barbed wire and containers were also placed to ensure law and order in the area.

Khan was in a wheelchair when he appeared in court, as the gunshot wounds to his leg did not heal. The former prime minister survived an attack last year.

Earlier, Khan’s party shared a video on Twitter showing the 70-year-old former cricketer-turned-politician’s car surrounded by his supporters making their way through tight security to reach the entrance to the High Court from Islamabad.

His party also released a short video statement from the party chairman as he left for Islamabad.

“(We) respect the courts, so will appear [before the court] despite the pain and swelling in the leg,” said Khan, who was sitting in a wheelchair to be moved to the car.

He said he was not like “those who make propaganda against judges” if they don’t get a favorable ruling, Geo TV reported.

Khan claimed that he informed the Lahore High Court that a bid had been made to assassinate him.

“Once in Wazirabad and the second time in the court complex on March 18,” he said and urged people to take to the streets in solidarity with Pakistan’s Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial.

“The Mafia is hard on the Chief Justice,” he said, adding that “the Mafia” had split the Supreme Court (SC) and flouted the Constitution.

He also criticized the government in place for having “fleed the elections” which were to be held within 90 days of the dissolution of the assemblies.

Relations between the judiciary and the ruling coalition have deteriorated since the government led by the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz party lobbied for the Supreme Court (Practice and Procedure) Bill 2023 to deprive the Office of the Chief Justice has powers to take suo motu opinions on an individual basis and form a panel of judges to hear cases.

Khan has been involved in more than 100 cases since he was ousted from power last April.

He alleges the cases are politically motivated.

In his informal chat with reporters inside the court, Khan said the number of new cases was increasing against him and soon a double century would be completed.

