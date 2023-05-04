Politics
Emirates News Agency – UAE marks 47th Armed Forces Unification Day
Thu 05/04/2023 21:53
ABU DHABI, 4th May, 2023 (WAM) — The United Arab Emirates will celebrate its 47th Armed Forces Unification Day on Saturday, commemorating the country’s powerful military force and its important role in ensuring regional security and stability and international.
The occasion will highlight the success of the country’s military missions and operations, including its participation in the Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen, the Arab Deterrent Force in Lebanon, the Peninsula Shield forces that liberated Kuwait , UN Operation RESTORE HOPE in Somalia, mine clearance and clearing of cluster bombs and unexploded ordnance in southern Lebanon, efforts to assist those affected in Kosovo, reconstruction of Iraq and the major relief operations after the earthquake in Pakistan in 2005.
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Trkiye recently recognized the efforts of the United Arab Emirates Joint Operations Command team in the “Operation Gallant Knight 2” mission, awarding them the State Medal of Sacrifice for their research efforts. and rescue in the country’s earthquake zones on February 6. .
The UAE Armed Forces have been an integral part of the country’s unification and development process over the past decades. They have received worldwide recognition, including honoring certificates and reports from leading organizations.
In a historic decision on May 6, 1976, the founding father of the United Arab Emirates, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, unified the armed forces under one central command and one flag, becoming the protector of the country’s achievements and gains.
Under the leadership of the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the readiness of the UAE Armed Forces continued to strengthen. Today, President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan supports and oversees the UAE Armed Forces, having helped advance them since graduating from the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst in 1979.
Over the past decades, the UAE Armed Forces have kept pace with modern military development and training requirements and increased their efficiency by adopting advanced technologies.
Binsal Abdulkader / Rola Al Ghoul / Tariq Al Fahaam
