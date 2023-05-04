Donald Trump woke a numb country and Joe Biden now faces a higher bar





There is an argument to be made that this country never recovered from the assassination of John F. Kennedy.

The optimism and idealism seen in our culture in the early 1960s died with Kennedy. Nothing illustrates this better than Kennedy’s national challenge to be the first country to reach the moon. We did it in his name with pride, and 60 years after his death, millions are convinced he was staged and shot on a Hollywood sound stage. Mind you, with a strong enough telescope, you can see the landers we left behind on the moon, but that’s lost on a culture today whose national pride of Kennedy’s Camelot has disintegrated into a turgid stench of misogyny, of racism, sexism and fear.

Things are looking a little better since Donald Trump was driven out of town ahead of the prosecutors who have already charged him and those who look set to do so in the near future.

Joe Biden, while not sending the country back to Camelot, at least got us out of the gutter where jaded morons like Marjorie Taylor Greene, Kevin McCarthy and Lauren Boebert pimp themselves off to the NRA and anyone who can pluck their filthy nests with wads sweat money.

There is no better example of the Trump administration’s madness against Biden’s sanity than in the way the two have dealt with the continuing problem of illegal immigration on our southern border. Trump called in troops and stationed them at the border to “reinforce and secure” entry points. The Posse Comitatus Act of 1878 removed the military from regular civilian law enforcement. For troops to be used in this way, presidents must seek a waiver from Congress.

I sincerely want to thank Donald Trump for his contribution as president.

So when Trump acted, I and other reporters, including then-White House correspondent John Bennett, asked Deputy Press Secretary Hogan Gidley if the president would seek the waiver. “Is it a rule or something?” he has answered. When we informed him that it was a law, he told us that Trump was the CEO, and we had to explain to him that that was not how it worked. We talked for a few more minutes and Gidley said he’d get back to us “about that Hakuna Matata thing.” Bennett and I looked at each other before Bennett asked, “Did he just quote ‘The Lion King’?” Yes. Yes, indeed he did.

Compare that with the Biden plan. This week, Biden announced that 1,500 troops would be stationed along the border in a support role not directly involved in law enforcement. When I asked both press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre and national security spokesperson John Kirby about the Posse Comitatus law, they not only knew what the law was, but why it there was no need to request the waiver because the military was not directly involved in law enforcement.

Trump had no idea how government worked. Biden’s crew does. That’s the difference.

Nevertheless, I sincerely want to thank Donald Trump for his contribution as president. You see, like many of us, I had gone numb after the Kennedy assassination. Or I guess in my case I grew numb. The corruption of Nixon, Reagan, two good Bushes, a Bush and, as Molly Ivins said, a “Shrub” Bill Clinton and even Barack Obama had left me numb. Obama used the act of espionage to prosecute whistleblowers; Clinton told me fellatio was not sex. Reagan, Nixon, a bush and a shrub pierced me through the inadequacies and inequalities of the supply-side economy while pounding my head with misogyny, racism, greed, fear, idolatry and the fascism.

Away from Camelot, I grew up thinking that politicians were not only hopelessly stupid and corrupt, but were a permanent subversion of the ideals of our Constitution. Still, I didn’t think I could get angry with our government anymore. I thought it had exhausted me.

But Trump came along and millions of people who thought they couldn’t change things and had no energy for the fight woke up. There is the real “awakened” army. Donald Trump made it all possible.

So thank you, dear Donald. You have given us hope and awakened us. I am no longer immune to the ravages of misogyny, racism, greed, idolatry and fascism.

At the same time, I thank Trump, I want to express my disappointment in Joe Biden for not providing a better example.

I remember the 70s when there was hope that we naively clung to it during the Carter years, only to have it torn apart by supply-side economics, Ronald Reagan and his fellow evangelicals.

And that’s why I want to express my gratitude to Trump. He is so stupid that he had the exact opposite effect on the country he tried to create. Of course, millions of people follow him. But the vast majority of the people of this country see him for exactly what he is as a political cancer that needs to be excised.

At the same time, I thank Trump, I want to express my disappointment in Joe Biden for not providing a better example.

On Saturday night, before the annual White House Correspondent’s Dinner, Joe Biden gave us his “tight five” stand-up routine that had laughs as he skewered Rupert Murdoch and Don Lemon, and gave us a great line about a certain congressman; “If you find yourself disoriented or confused, it’s either drunk or Marjorie Taylor Greene.”

But Biden started on a serious note and took the time to acknowledge how tenuous and important the First Amendment is to our nation. “The free press is a pillar perhaps the pillar of a free society, not the enemy.”

Big words. But between idea and reality falls the shadow, the writer once said. Biden’s defense of the First Amendment rings hollow to my ears.

He said during the election campaign that he would punish Jamal Khashoggi’s killer and he didn’t. His administration continues to press charges against Julian Assange during the Trump era and this lawsuit is routinely condemned by most journalists, many world leaders, and anyone with a conscience.

Biden does little himself to support the press. He avoids us with the determination of a Jesuit monk.

On Wednesday, Reporters Without Borders published its latest ranking of the international press. The United States (45th) lost three places. “U.S. Index questionnaire respondents were negative about the environment for journalists (particularly the local legal framework and widespread violence) despite the goodwill of the Biden administration. The murders of two journalists (Jeff German of Las Vegas Review Journal in September 2022, and Dylan Lyons of Spectrum News 13 in February 2023) negatively impacted the country’s rankings,” the report notes.

Meanwhile, Biden is doing little himself to support the press. He avoids us with the determination of a Jesuit monk. He seeks few public interactions that are not both controlled and relatively brief. His disdain for public interaction was on full display last week in a photo of him at a rare Rose Garden press conference. He was seen holding a document with a photo of the reporter he was to call along with a copy of the question the reporter was to ask. He got it ahead of time. It is a political and journalistic sin.

Presidential press conferences are like quizzes for presidents. They must not cheat.

For a president who says his age doesn’t matter and it’s up to us to judge him accordingly, that’s not evidence in his favor.

Don’t confuse this with an endorsement from Donald Trump. The best I can say about him is that I am grateful that he woke people up to his flight and his grave threat to the ideals of our nation. He called us the enemy of the people when we are the people. In 2020, these people have spoken. Donald Trump is a failure.

But Biden’s manipulation of the press is as reprehensible as it is successful.

Journalists fell into a trap with Biden. They want to curry favor with an administration that uses access like bait on a hook, and there’s very little they can do. Hungry fish are notorious for jumping on empty hooks and the press is almost at that point.

Yet it is Biden’s desire to be the anti-Trump in everything that most potentially harms the nation.

It’s a masterful manipulation far better than what Trump could deliver with his limited cognitive functions, both by himself and his staff. Biden’s staff is much better and ultimately more efficient.

If Biden is serious about having the American public judge him on his ability to serve another term, then he must be more available to us. Some of the work requires regular public inspection.

I have no doubt that Biden can meet the minimum requirements without issue.

If he can’t handle the press, even if he doesn’t necessarily respect the press, then how can we believe he could handle congressional leaders, world leaders, other aspects of his job?

Of course, part of his revulsion at public inspection is due to the example of his predecessor or, as Trump is apparently mentioned by Biden, the one who must not be named. Trump’s spot is wide, but his actions should give us all hope. Yet it is Biden’s desire to be the anti-Trump in everything that most potentially harms the nation.

Biden seems much more convincing since I saw him than Trump ever seemed, even during the briefest moments in the White House. I haven’t heard Biden yelling at his chief of staff, slamming doors, yelling like a banshee, threatening reporters, insulting others, barking at the moon, throwing food, dirtying carpets, or acting so abusive and destructive. than Donald Trump. If Trump had run his bare butt over the carpet like a dog with worms while growling and spitting, I wouldn’t have been surprised.

Biden, on the other hand, has been a complete professional gentleman.

Yet the results speak for themselves. Trump likes to hit you in the head with a mallet, but Biden and his staff are armed with stilettos and facts, and come towards you smiling while pretending to be your friend, much like Henry Hill described him. in “The Goodfellas”.

The problem comes down to this: Donald Trump has awakened the country to what Biden describes as our “inflection point.” Biden remains hopeful. Those who remember better times yearn for a new Camelot. Biden has made great strides, but his hollow defense of the First Amendment is no defense at all and leaves him open to withering criticism from the right and growing concern from the middle and left.

Ultimately, the fear is that Biden, while marginally better than Trump, is no better at bringing us back to a sense of national idealism than Trump, and could produce worse results if people’s hopes are dashed again. .

The liquidation of the 2024 elections has therefore begun.

