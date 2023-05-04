what does Xi Jinping’s interview with Volodymyr Zelensky mean?

Last Wednesday, Volodymyr Zelensky and Xi Jinping talked on the phone for more than an hour, for the first time since the start of the war in Ukraine. According to the Chinese state television channel CCTV, this interview was an opportunity to reaffirm that China had ” always on the side of peace ” and ” has a fundamental position ” was ” to promote a dialogue of peace “. For Zelensky, who tweeted the exit of the interview, the latter will have been long and significant and could signify the beginning of a powerful impetus for the development of bilateral relations between the two countries.

Following the interview, Volodymyr Zelensky appointed Pavlo Ryabikine, former Minister of Strategic Industries, as Ambassador to China, after more than a year of vacancy in the post. China has also announced the dispatch of a delegation to Ukraine to look for a ” political settlement ” the war.

China and its balancing act

Above all, it should be remembered that China has been playing a balancing act since the beginning of the war. Russia provides cheap energy to China and Russian-Chinese relations have deepened in recent months, as evidenced by Xi Jinping’s visit to Russia a few weeks ago to reaffirm their cooperation. This growing economic dependence of Russia on China is likely to continue and deepen in the coming years. This trend towards the consolidation of a bloc has taken place under Chinese hegemony and is creating contradictions among historical allies of the United States or the West who could be tempted by the multipolar project. From this point of view, China has no interest in Russia being destabilized internally by a change of regime.

China has no interest in Russia emerging too weak from the conflict, insofar as the two countries agree on the objective of building a counter-hegemony to that of the United States. Conversely, a tarnishing of the conflict could exacerbate the tensions already prevalent within the Western bloc and within the European bourgeoisies as to the degree of aggression maintained against China and Russia, given the consequences of trade war policies on the European market. .

It is with this in mind that China has never affirmed its support for Ukraine or condemned Russia’s invasion of Ukraine since the beginning of the war, despite repeated requests from Ukraine. Thus, in the twelve-point plan explaining China’s position on the war and published in February, the latter does not call for the withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukraine. According Foreign Affairsthe journal of an American think tank specializing in foreign affairs and international relations, China could even send military aid to Russia to prolong the war, avoid a Russian defeat or even support a victory.

Nevertheless, such involvement would mean a geopolitical escalation for the Ukrainian conflict and a tougher clash between the blocs. However, China does not want to lose its trade relations with the West or suffer economic sanctions, even less in a context of intensifying conflict with the United States, particularly around Taiwan. It is also on the island that Chinese geopolitical attention is focused, with the fight against the consequences of the trade and technological war led by the United States.

Promoting “peace” or how to impose yourself on the international scene

In February, China published a twelve-point document detailing China’s position on the war in Ukraine and proposing a plan to end the conflict. China calls for talks between the two countries, opposes the use of nuclear weapons, calls for respecting the territorial integrity of all countries while calling for an end to ” unilateral sanctions », by condemning the « block clashes » and the « cold war mentality “. As underlined above, while not recognizing the annexation of the four Donbass territories by Russia, China does not condemn the invasion of Ukraine either.

Through this text as through the telephone interview with Volodymyr Zelensky, China is trying to appear as a mediator in the conflict. On the one hand, China wants to have a say in the peace process and in the post-war economic landscape. The peace plan thus affirms this desire to be both a mediator and an economic actor in Ukraine, and the latter wants to be present at the negotiating table to have its say as soon as the war ends. Above all, the attempt to pose as a mediator allows her to interfere between the United States and Europe, but also to try to obtain a new international victory after her success in restoring diplomatic relations between Iran and Saudi Arabia.

This raises the question of China’s chances of success for the operation. After the telephone interview, Russia announced ” take action “of the will of China to” strive to set up a negotiation process but blamed Ukraine for reject any sensible initiative aimed at a political and diplomatic settlement of the crisis “. Above all, China is the only country whose Ukraine and Russia have both agreed to examine the plan to end the conflict. Russia in this regard asserted that this plan would be viable when the West and Ukraine were ready to discuss, but Ukraine explained that the restoration of Ukrainian borders by Russia would be a prerequisite and indispensable to any negotiation.

France, for its part, claimed to encourage “ any dialogue “who can” contribute to a resolution of the conflict » « in accordance with the fundamental interests ” And ” international law ” continued the meeting of the two leaders. The European Union, she described the interview as ” first step long overdue calling on China to use its influence over Moscow to end the war. Nevertheless, despite these declarations, it is possible that the West doubts the capacity of China to play a role of mediator insofar as it has always refused to condemn the Russian invasion.

Above all, it is unthinkable for the United States to let Ukraine reach an agreement, leaving aside the United States and the European Union. John Kirby, spokesman for the National Security Council of the American executive, hinted at it, saying ” We think that’s a good thing. That said, whether this can lead to an initiative, a proposal or a serious peace plan, we do not know for the moment. “, before adding that any peace initiative ” will not be viable or credible if the Ukrainians and President Zelensky, personally, are not involved in it and do not support it “.

It is therefore difficult to know whether China’s attempts to play the role of mediator in the conflict in Ukraine will be crowned with success. Whatever happens, there is no choice between the two reactionary “blocks” in this war. We must defend a working class alternative that is independent of US imperialism and the reactionary regimes of China and Russia!