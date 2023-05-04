complaint lodged against Prime Minister Narendra Modi for invoking “Hanuman” during Karnataka campaign rallies | India News





Bengaluru: Congress on Thursday filed a complaint with the Chief Electoral Officer against Prime Minister Narendra Modi for invoking Lord Hanuman’s name during his campaign rallies in Karnataka. Prime Minister Modi, during his campaign rally since May 2, denounced Congress for promising a ban on the right-wing Bajrang Dal outfit and equated the ban with the “locking up” of Bajrangbali, Lord Hanuman. Prime Minister Modi also chanted Jai Bajrangbali’ in all three Karnataka speeches on Wednesday. Congress calls for EC action against PM Congress has asked the Electoral Commission to stop Prime Minister Modi from taking the names of Hindu gods, according to the notice. He also questioned whether the banning of Sri Ram Sene a few years ago by the late BJP Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar was an insult to Lord Rama or whether the BJP’s betrayal of Shiv Sena was seen as an insult to Lord Shiva. “The Prime Minister, in his speech at public rallies, criticized the Congress party and in the fray attempted to portray the Congress party as anti-Hindu by taking the name of Lord Hanuman, i.e. to say “Jai Bajrangbali”, solely for the purpose of soliciting votes for the BJP and urging people not to vote for the Congress, the party said in its complaint. #KarnatakaAssemblyElection | We filed a complaint with the Election Commission of India against the BJP campaign, the way Prime Minister Modi uses Hindu gods and goddesses to solicit votes and also the way his tours cause inconvenience to the people . SC has already pic.twitter.com/nhrL9Kskha

ANI (@ANI) May 4, 2023 Congress has directed the Commission to pass such orders as the Commission deems appropriate to direct the Honorable Prime Minister to refrain from using the names of Hindu Gods/Goddesses in campaign rallies/speeches solely for the purpose of solicit votes in the name of religion. Meanwhile, Congress Media and Publicity Department Chairman Pawan Khera denounced the BJP for its hypocrisy and only used Hanuman’s name to garner votes. Citing the BJP-led central government’s response to Parliament on the birthplace of Hanuman and Sita at a press conference, Khera said, the BJP claims that the birthplace of any lord is a matter of faith. If so, why are they using them to collect votes? Why do they ignore the existence of gods and goddesses? Do they need gods and goddesses (only) during elections? Why BJP banned Sri Ram Sene in Goa? Khera also questioned whether when the BJP banned Sri Ram Sene in Goa was it an insult to Lord Ram and when the BJP betrayed the Shiv Sena was it an insult to Lord Shiva or Shivaji. He called logic ridiculous and hopeless. Congress leader Jairam Ramesh, who shared excerpts from Khera’s press conference, tweeted: The Prime Minister’s hypocrisy, especially when he is in despair and desperation, has no bounds! On August 20, 2014, fellow BJP and CM Goa Manohar Parrikar banned Sri Ram Sene statewide. In 2020, the BJP government in Goa again banned Sri Ram Sene for 60 days. Did the Prime Minister consider this an insult to Lord Ram? Bajrang Dal, VHP conducts Hanuman Chalisa recitals As announced, many Bajrang Dal activists recited the Hanuman Chalisa, a set of 40 couplets written by the 16th century poet saint Tulsidas in the Awadhi dialect of Hindi, at various temples across the state to protest the pledge to ban the Bajrang Dal. #SHOW Bengaluru: VHP and Bajrang Dal members recite ‘Hanuman Chalisa’ amid row over Congress manifesto mentioning Bajrang Dal ban.#KarnatakaAssemblyElection pic.twitter.com/pMMH75A5zS

ANI (@ANI) May 4, 2023 In Bangalore, the main event was held at Rama Mandir in Malleswaram, Ramanjaneya Temple in Ragi Gudda and Gali Anjaneya Swami Temple on Mysuru Road. Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Shobha Karandlaje also attended the Hanuman Chalisa recital at Malleswaram. She then addressed the assembly. Similar protests took place in Mangaluru, Belagavi, Mandya, Srirangapatna, Mysuru, Hubballi-Dharwad, Kalaburagi, Chitradurga, Bidar, Vijayapura, Koppal, Ballari, Tumakuru, Chamarajanagara, Davangere, Kolar, Gadag, Bagalkote, Uttara Kannada districts. and Udupi.

