Will appear in court despite leg pain and swelling: ex-PM Imran Khan | world news





NNA | , Posted by Lingamgunta Nirmitha Rao

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President Imran Khan said on Thursday that he would appear before the Islamabad High Court (IHC) despite “pain and swelling” in his leg because he ” respect the court,” Pakistani newspaper The News International said. reported.

Imran Khan, former Pakistani Prime Minister and Pakistani President of Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) (source: Twitter/@PTIofficial)

Khan was in a brief video, seen sitting in a wheelchair to be moved to the car before leaving for Islamabad. He said: “[We] respect the courts, so will appear [before the court] despite the pain and swelling in the leg.”

The head of the PTI further added that he is not like “those who make propaganda against the judges” if they do not get a favorable decision.

Khan in a statement claimed that he informed the Lahore High Court (LHC) that a bid had been made to assassinate him.

“Once in Wazirabad and the second time at the court complex on March 18,” he added.

Khan is due to appear before a two-member bench, headed by Chief Justice Aamer Farooq, who had warned the former prime minister about having his bail revoked due to his continued absence from court, in the previous hearing, said reported The News International.

Ahead of the visit of the head of the PTI to the federal capital to obtain provisional bail in nine different cases, security around the court was tightened and a large contingent of police was deployed. Barbed wire and containers are also placed to ensure law and order in the area.

The police also banned the entry of unrelated people into the IHC.

To ensure Khan’s safety, the district administration has taken strict security measures, while lawyers and journalists will be allowed to enter Courtroom No. 1 through a special pass, according to The NewsInternational.

Only 15 lawyers will be allowed to accompany Khan inside the court and 10 lawyers from the Attorney General’s Office and the Attorney General will be allowed to attend the hearing.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/world-news/imran-khan-to-appear-before-islamabad-high-court-despite-pain-swelling-101683192190969.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos