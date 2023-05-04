Donald Trump’s hostile deposition was played for jurors as the rape case of E. Jean Carroll NYC Ends New York Daily News





As writer E. Jean Carroll wrapped up her civil rape case against Donald Trump on Thursday, a Manhattan jury saw dramatic footage of the former president disparaging her in his videotaped deposition.

Trump, who was golfing in Ireland as his explosive trial drew to a close, is seen calling Carroll a crackpot and other insults in the October deposition with columnists’ lawyer Roberta Kaplan.

I think it’s a crazy job, Trump said in the video released in court. I think she’s sick, mentally ill.

At one point during the encounter, when Kaplan was asking Trump about the alleged meeting at Bergdorf Goodman in the mid-1990s, he referenced Carroll’s statements in a CNN interview with Anderson Cooper.

She actually indicated that she loved it, Trump said erroneously. I loved it, okay?

Carroll was asked about the CNN interview during her testimony earlier this week when she told Cooper that she refrained from using the term rape to refer to what happened to her. She said it ties into her feelings about rape culture and how sexual assault is glorified in entertainment.

In this sketch of the courtroom, the videotape of Donald Trump’s deposition plays on a large screen for the jury, bottom left, with Judge Lewis Kaplan presiding in Manhattan Federal Court. (Elizabeth Williams/AP)

When Kaplan asked Trump to say that Carroll and other women who accused him of sexual assault, including Jessica Leeds and Natasha Stoynoff, who testified were not his type, he doubled down, saying that c was the truth, adding that the lawyer was not his type either.

To be honest, you wouldn’t be one of my picks either, Trump said in the video, defending his comments on the Access Hollywood tape as locker room conversation.

The Daily News previously reported on unsealed portions of the deposition.

Carroll, 79, is suing Trump for sexual assault and defamation over the alleged assault which she says happened on an unoccupied floor of a Midtown department store after they met and he told her. invited to come shopping.

The former Elle columnist says Trump defamed her when she came forward and in comments last year when he called her a liar.

After playing the deposition, Carrolls’ attorneys called CBS News anchor Carol Martin to the witness stand, the second friend she confided in about the alleged assault.

Martin told the jury that Carroll told her about the incident two days later after coming to her house as they sat in the kitchen.

You won’t believe what happened to me the other night, recalls Martin Carroll telling him. And I didn’t know what to expect.

I just turned to her and she said, Trump attacked me, Martin said. There was only one [Trump] that I knew… Just for having lived so long in New York. It’s kind of part of the landscape for me.

Former US President Donald Trump golfs at Trump International Golf Links & Hotel in Doonbeg, Ireland on Thursday. (Brian Lawless/AP)

Martin described Carroll telling her he bumped into Trump, growing more upset the more she spoke.

I think the more she talked, the worse it got. At least, that’s how I felt, she said. It was a very disconcerting thing to hear.

Martin told the jury they paused several times in the conversation as she hugged an agitated and anxious Carroll as she recounted the alleged rape, with Martin repeatedly asking her to back up.

She kept telling me what happened, that he attacked me, Martin said. I think she said she pinned me, and I still didn’t know what that meant… It wasn’t a linear conversation, as you might expect.

She didn’t use the word rape, which I remember, Martin said. She said it was a frenzy. She said, I was fighting. I was fighting.

Carroll, who testified earlier this week that she first told her friend Lisa Birnbach when she left the store, told jurors she did not want to report Trump to the police, although Birnbach urged her to do so. Martin told jurors she agreed that not going to the cops was the right decision at the time.

The daily news flash

Days of the week

Catch up on the top five stories of the day every afternoon of the week.

She explained that she thought she was doing the right thing by doing nothing, but she wasn’t asking me what I would do, Martin testified. At one point I just volunteered to say I didn’t think she should do anything because he was Donald Trump…He would bury her, that’s what I told her said.

Martin said she often wondered if that was good advice in later decades.

I’m not proud that’s what I told him, in truth, testified Martin. But she didn’t argue [it].

E. Jean Carroll arrives in Manhattan Federal Court on Wednesday. Carroll on Monday concluded three days of testimony in the trial stemming from his lawsuit against former President Donald Trump. (Stefan Jeremie/AP)

In Ireland early Wednesday, Trump repeated many of the statements included in his deposition from his golf course in Doonbeg on the country’s west coast. Reporters asked him when he arrived if his absence from the trial was disrespectful to the court.

Trump, whose attorneys told the court this week he would not testify or present any witnesses, told reporters at the golf course he intended to cut short his trip to return to New York and face Carroll .

I will probably attend (the trial) and I think it’s a shame that this is happening, false accusations against a rich man, or in my case against a famous, rich and political person, Trump told RTE News.

Asked by The News if it was true that Trump would come, Tacopina replied: No.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nydailynews.com/news/crime/ny-trump-hostile-deposition-sdny-trial-e-jean-carroll-20230504-za6ox27gl5elxl3vck7me6eade-story.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos