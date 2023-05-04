Charles Wright: Rishi Sunak’s claims about Boris Johnson’s London accommodation file are false

Prime Minister again credited one of his predecessors for homes he had no role in commissioning or financing

In the final Prime Ministers Question and Answer session yesterday before today’s local elections, Rishi Sunak made a substantial claim that Boris Johnson, when the Mayor of London had built twice as many homes in his five first years at City Hall, than Sadiq Khan had done in his first term.

Sunak made the same claim in the House of Commons in December, specifically that Johnson had built some 60,000 new homes between the 2008/09 and 2012/13 financial years, while Khan only managed half of 2016/ 17 to 2020/21. . Johnson himself claimed to the BBC’s Question Time in 2019 that as mayor he had massively overtaken Labour. But is it true?

Comparing municipal housing construction performance is not straightforward, as Inside Housings Peter Apps pointed out in a clinical fact-checking dissection of the Johnson claim. This, of course, has not stopped politicians of all persuasions from engaging in selective claims.

Total total housing construction in London, captured in governments net additional dwelling datashows that annual production under Khan increased significantly from the Johnson era, 36,000 new houses per year on average, compared to 26,000 under Khan himself. trumpeted in January.

But many factors can affect construction rates, and while a mayor’s planning policies and general approach can influence the larger picture that Khan certainly has behind more construction, it’s how the City Hall uses its government funding to build affordable homes which is most relevant.

Here it gets more complicated than high-profile politicians would like. There are Town hall figures for houses started and houses completed, and the government programs that provide the vast majority of cash available to the mayor for affordable housing do not align with the mayor’s mandates. This means that a house started under one mayor can be completed under the next, who will naturally be inclined to claim credit for it.

And the mayor’s role in funding affordable housing has not always been as extensive as it is today. Sunak’s claim rests on the 62,000 affordable homes completed in the city between Johnson’s 2008 election and 2012/13, up from just under 34,500 in Khan’s first five years. But the problem with Sunak’s figure is that the mayor wasn’t actually responsible for affordable housing until 2012, when the London element of the National Homes and Communities Agency budget was shifted to the hotel of town.

Between 2008 and 2012, the national government was in charge. Even after the budgets were sold, much of the money for 2012 and beyond had already been committed – and provided by the last Labor government. As Apps concluded: Johnson can only claim to be ahead by counting homes delivered under schemes designed and administered by the central Labor government prior to the devolution of housing budgets in 2012. The schemes directly designed and run by Johnson only delivered 6,694 completions, Apps calculates.

What about “beginnings”? Politicians naturally prefer to speak of completions. You can’t live in a ‘start’ is a refrain often heard when the London Assembly discusses the mayor’s affordable housing dossier. But the Assembly itself as well as Whitehall actually prefer to measure starts (and set targets for them). annual objectives) as a more direct means of evaluating and comparing the performance of the mayor with that of his predecessor.

It is important to remember that “start-ups” in the early years of a town hall will remain dependent on prior funding arrangements, as there are inevitable lags between the money being poured in and the shovels in the ground, as there are a between starting a house and finishing it.

Given this, Khans’ performance in starts has consistently overtaken Johnsons, peaking at 18,722 in 2021/22, the highest figure since City Hall records began. By the end of Johnson’s term, affordable starts had fallen to 7,189 and completions to 4,881. shared ownership and affordable rent up to 80% of market rent.

The conclusion of Inside Housings 2019 was this: Boris Johnson has not massively overtaken Labor as Mayor of London, our fact-checking exercise concludes. It still holds.

And while business statistics may be tempting at election time, at the heart of the numbers is the reality that annual housing construction totals consistently fall short of the roughly 55,000 new homes the city actually needs each year, the government funding is also well below what is needed to meet the demand for affordable housing.

Follow Charles Wright on Twitter.

About Londonand its editors need your help to deliver serious coverage of the politics, places and people of Britain’s capitals.Give5 per monthOr50 per yearand, with our gratitude, you will receive my weekly newsletterAbout London Extraand (at no extra cost) invitations to events featuring prominent Londoners.You can pay using one of the donate buttons on the site, becoming apaying subscriber to my substack, or directly to my media empires bank account. Email [email protected] for details. THANKS.

Related