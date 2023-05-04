Politics
Turkey inaugurates 1350 MW solar power plant in Konya
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan inaugurated Europe’s largest solar power plant built in one place. The Kalyon Karpinar solar power plant is located in the central province of Konya and has a capacity of 1350 MW.
The president said at the event that “Turkey will not be a nation in need of energy resources, but rather a country capable of exporting energy.”
This project, with more than 3.2 million solar panels, will produce electricity of approximately 3 million kWh per year. This is enough to cover the electricity needs of 2 million people. The plant will also save $450 million in fossil fuels.
The solar power plant is located in an area most exposed to the sun, covering 20 million square meters. The plant is now operational and will avoid 1.5 million tonnes of carbon emissions each year.
Kalyon Energy has invested $1 billion in the plant as part of Turkey’s Renewable Energy Resource Zone or YEKA initiative. YEKA is a program that promotes the development of renewable energies in areas with a high concentration of renewable energy resources.
The installation of this huge solar power plant has increased the share of solar energy in Turkey’s total energy by 20%. Renewables also account for more than half of Turkey’s installed capacity.
The capacity of solar power installations has reached 9820 MW. Reports suggest that the country’s renewable energy portfolio will increase by more than 1 GW in wind and solar capacity.
