Donald Trump attacks rape case during trip to Ireland | donald trump





Donald Trump has launched a new campaign against his civil lawsuit for rape and defamation, calling the case a disgrace.

The former president said on Thursday he would likely attend the trial in New York, but called it a political attack based on false statements by the accuser, writer E Jean Carroll.

I have to come back for a woman who made a false accusation about me and I have an extremely hostile judge, he told reporters while golfing at a resort he owns in Doonbeg, in County Clare, on the west coast of Ireland.

I’m going to go back, and I’m going to face this woman. This woman is a disgrace and it should not happen in our country.

However, Trump’s attorney in court, Joe Tacopina, said he still should not attend the trial or testify.

Trump repeated previous claims that Carroll was a Democrat who made up history to sell memoirs.

I have no idea who she is, he claimed. It’s ridiculous. She made a claim, she wrote a book, she made a claim.

Carroll accuses Trump of raping her in the dressing room of a Bergdorf Goodman department store in the mid-1990s. She is also suing for defamation after Trump accused her of lying when she went public with her account of the assault presumed in 2019.

Trump claimed the deal was an attempt to derail his bid to retake the White House in 2024, but said in the polls he remained ahead of Joe Biden and Ron DeSantis, a possible challenger for the Republican nomination.

It is a political attack. This is the only way they think they can win the election because they are losing, he said.

When asked if he was sure to win the election, Trump replied: I could win it three times. He also accused Biden of incompetence and frailty. After hitting his first drive on the course, Trump said: You think Biden can do that? I do not think so. Biden doesn’t hit a 280 right in the middle, does he? Biden can’t hit an 80 in the middle.

Trump wore a Make America Great Again hat and was accompanied by his son Eric. They are due to return to the United States on Thursday after a three-day visit to Trumps golf resorts in Scotland and Ireland.

In New York, the jury hearing Carroll’s trial watched a recording of Trump’s testimony before the trial. At one point, presented with a photograph, the former president mistook an ex-wife for the woman suing him for alleged rape.

The photo featured Carroll, Trump and their wives at the time. The former president looked at Carroll in the photo and mistook her for his second wife, Marla Maples.

It’s Marla. Yeah, that’s my wife, he said.

Carroll’s attorney pointed out that it was his client.

Trump replied: It’s very unclear.

The former president repeated his assertion that Carroll was not my type. He said the same about another witness, Jessica Leeds, who said Trump sexually assaulted her on a plane in 1979. Then he said the same, unprompted, about the Carroll’s attorney, Roberta Kaplan.

You wouldn’t be one of my picks either, to be honest. I hope you’re not offended, he told the lawyer.

He also accused Kaplan of being a political agent against him.

Trump was asked what he meant when he said on social media that Carroll claimed he passed out on her.

It’s a nicer word than the other word that starts with an F, he says.

E Jean Carroll arrives in court in New York on Thursday. Photograph: John Minchillo/AP

In the deposition, the president played the famous Access Hollywood tape, which emerged during the 2016 election, in which he brags about kissing and groping women without their consent.

We have heard him say: I am automatically attracted to beautiful women. I just start kissing them, it’s like a magnet. Just kiss. I don’t even wait. He added: And when you’re a star, they let you. You can do anything. Grab them by the pussy.

Asked by Kaplan about the comments, Trump ignored them.

Well, historically, that’s been true with stars, he says. If you look at the last million years, I guess that’s largely true. Not always, but largely true, unfortunately or fortunately.

Later Thursday, one of Carroll’s close friends, Carol Martin, testified that the advice columnist told her about the alleged assault shortly after it happened. Martin, a former TV presenter, said Carroll invited herself over and the couple discussed the alleged attack.

She said the advice columnist was clearly agitated, anxious as she described the alleged attack in a department store dressing room.

She didn’t use the word rape that I remember, Martin said.

Martin said she advised Carroll to shut up.

I just volunteered for her to do nothing, because it was Donald Trump and he had a lot of lawyers and he would bury her, she said. I’ve wondered more than once over the years why I told him that. I am not proud.

Martin said she kept a covenant not to speak about what Carroll told her for many years, until the advice columnist went public with her accusations in 2019.

Martins’ testimony supported that of another friend of Carroll’s, Lisa Birnbach, who testified earlier this week that the advice columnist called her breathless, hyperventilated, emotional, shortly after the alleged attack. Birnbach told Carroll she had been raped and needed to turn herself in to the police. Instead, Carroll took Martins’ advice.

Trump’s lawyers have tried to present Carroll’s failure to report the alleged rape at the time as evidence that it didn’t happen.

The trial continues.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2023/may/04/donald-trump-goes-on-attack-against-rape-case-while-on-irish-trip

