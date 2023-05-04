France’s position on Taiwan: Macron supports the “status quo”

The tension in the Indo-Pacific region is escalating day by day due to the measures adopted by the United States regarding the Taiwan issue. Washington aims to exhaust China, with which it is engaged in global competition, and besiege it in the Pacific. In light of the latest developments, which pose a high risk in terms of global security and stability, the possibility of the crisis turning into war has aroused fear. This left many wondering how European countries would react if China decided to attack Taiwan.

This opinion piece aims to shed light on France’s current position on the Taiwan question and to shed light on the policy it could adopt in the event of a conflict. As a key player in shaping European policy, France’s approach to this sensitive subject is of considerable interest and merits closer examination.

In this context, it should first be noted that France is the European country which most clearly displays its position on the Taiwan question. Amid the regional crisis, French President Emmanuel Macron visited China last week and made important statements revealing his country’s position on the Taiwan issue. Emphasizing that Europe should reduce its dependence on the United States and thus gain its strategic autonomy since taking office in 2017, Macron used the following words, which angered the United States over the Taiwan’s sensitive question: The question we have to answer, as Europeans, is the following: Do we have an interest in accelerating a crisis in Taiwan? No. The worst thing would be to think that we Europeans must become followers on this subject and draw inspiration from the American agenda and a Chinese overreaction.

Paris backs “one China” policy

Along with this statement, Macron said France supports maintaining the status quo in Taiwan and follows the one-China policy. As can be understood from Macron’s interrelated statements, France sees Taiwan as an internal China problem and does not want to be part of any possible tension between the United States and China. In other words, France does not intend to act in concert with the United States against China on the Taiwan issue, contrary to Washington’s expectations. France’s priority here is based on the objective of getting rid of foreign policy decisions that only serve American hegemony and acting in the most appropriate manner in accordance with national interests in accordance with the doctrine of strategic autonomy. .

There are three important reasons behind France’s policy of neutrality on the Taiwan issue. First, France has always been troubled by American attempts to shape European politics and dominate Europe since the days of President Charles de Gaulle. De Gaulle and many French presidents who came to power after him openly expressed this unease. In this regard, France has always kept its relations with the United States at a distance and has tried to act independently according to its own interests on global issues, unlike the United Kingdom, which it perceives as the arm of Washington in Europe. Perhaps the best example of this is de Gaulle’s recognition of the communist regime in China with a surprise decision in 1964 in response to pressure from the United States. Accordingly, Macron’s challenge to Pax Americana over the Taiwan question upon his return from China should not be seen as a unique situation for him and today.

Second, as is known, the United States established a new military alliance called AUKUS (Australia, United Kingdom, United States) with Australia two years ago to balance China in the Indo-Pacific, and only included the United Kingdom of Europe in this alliance. Moreover, right after this development, Australia canceled the $35 billion submarine deal it signed with France in 2016 and decided to buy submarines from the US and UK instead. The Parisian administration, on the other hand, withdrew its ambassadors from the United States and Australia in response to these developments, which it interpreted as stabbings. On the basis of these negative developments vis-à-vis France, the Macron administration actually wants to make the United States pay the price for this punch, by not even giving the rhetorical support that Washington expects on the Taiwan issue.

No EU interest in Taiwan issue

Thirdly, as Macron declared on his return from China, getting involved in the Taiwanese file does not serve the interests of Europe and therefore of France. More importantly, as the Russian-Ukrainian war that has lasted since last year has shown, energy and food crises have hit European countries due to sanctions measures taken under pressure from the United States. its national interests so that France takes unnecessary risks and confronts China on an issue that does not directly concern it. Here, according to 2021 data, it should be noted that China ranks seventh in the list of countries to which France exports the most and sixth in the list of countries to which it imports the most. Therefore, it is not rational to expect France to put its own interests in the background and take a stand against China over the Taiwan issue just because the United States wants it to. In short, it makes no sense for France to follow the United States and confront Beijing on the Taiwan issue.

Furthermore, Macron’s following statement after his visit to China should not be overlooked: Europeans cannot solve the crisis in Ukraine; how can we credibly say to Taiwan, “Be careful, if you do something wrong, we will be there?” If you really want to increase tension, this is the right way to do it. This statement shows that European countries as a whole do not have enough power to resolve the crises that deeply affect world politics. From this point of view, if it is obvious that France and other European countries did not have a strong influence on the Russian-Ukrainian war which is right next to them, it is not logical to expect them to turn the tide into a possible war between two great powers or their proxies in the Pacific, which is miles away.

Consequently, France does not want to get involved in the Taiwanese file in any way, contrary to American expectations. Therefore, given the vicious circle of complications in the Russian-Ukrainian war, France should maintain its policy of neutrality without making a choice between the parties in case the Taiwan issue turns into a hot conflict.