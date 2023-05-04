Jokowi assures that 20 Indonesian citizens victims of TIP in Myanmar will be immediately evacuated





Liputan6.com, Jakarta – President Joko Widodo or Jokowi has assured that the government will immediately evacuate 20 Indonesian Citizens (WNI), suspected of being victims of the criminal act of Trafficking in Persons (TPPO) in Myanmar. “The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (Ministry of Foreign Affairs) has and is trying to evacuate,” Jokowi told reporters in Sarinah Jakarta on Thursday (4/5/2023). He said that currently the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is in communication with Myanmar so that Indonesian citizens can be returned to Indonesia immediately. Jokowi pointed out that the government would try to bring and evacuate 20 Indonesian citizens to Myanmar. “The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is in communication with Myanmar so that our Indonesian citizens who are there can be repatriated. It is a fraud to take them to a place they do not want,” he explained. “We are trying to bring them in and evacuate them so they can get out. The Foreign Ministry has been and is trying to evacuate them,” Jokowi continued. Previously, 20 Indonesian citizens (WNI) were suspected of being victims of the crime of human trafficking (TPPO). The 20 Indonesian citizens are currently known to be in Myawaddy, Myanmar. Coordinating Minister for Political, Legal and Security Affairs Mahfud Md said the process of rescuing or evacuating the 20 Indonesian citizens was hampered by the current state of conflict in Myanmar. This condition of conflict is seen as complicating the process of diplomatic relations between Myanmar and Indonesia. “Which is a bit problematic, in Myanmar because they are trapped in a conflict situation. So it is difficult for us to go in and determine one by one diplomatically, in terms of relations between the countries,” said Mahfud at UIN Sunan Kalijaga Yogyakarta on Thursday. (4/5/2023). Mahfud guaranteed that if there were any Indonesian citizens trafficked abroad, the Indonesian government would try to arrest and release them. “Those (WNI who are victims of human trafficking in) other countries, to the extent that they can be recovered, we will remove them,” Mahfud said.

President Joko Widodo has announced that the third dose or booster dose of the Covid-19 vaccination will start on January 12, 2022. This booster vaccination is free for all Indonesians.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.liputan6.com/news/read/5277390/jokowi-pastikan-20-wni-korban-tppo-di-myanmar-akan-segera-dievakuasi The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]netmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos