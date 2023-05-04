Opinion: Despite the rape testimony of E. Jean Carroll and more, wins in the polls. How is it possible ?





I guess it’s possible that Republicans really don’t care about Donald Trump’s run-ins with the law.

Perhaps despite the numerous allegations, investigations and charges brought against him for rape, defamation, for trying to overturn the 2020 election, for his role in the January 6 assault, for falsifying records on payments silent, he will maintain his position as the leading GOP candidate and once again persuade his tens of millions of zealous supporters to vote for him.

It is an astonishing and depressing demonstration of the lowering of national expectations, a remarkable nadir that we have reached, that a candidate accused of multiple criminal acts is a perfectly credible candidate for the presidency. No sitting president or former president has ever been charged with a crime before Trump. It’s one of his many historic firsts, in addition to being impeached twice.

Opinion columnist

Nicholas Goldberg

Nicholas Goldberg was the editorial page editor for 11 years and is a former editor of the Op-Ed page and the Sunday Opinion section.

Yet that is where we are. His legal troubles, which could eventually land him in jail, appear to have no effect on his popularity with Republican voters, except perhaps to boost their support. Last week, even as E. Jean Carroll accused him in a Manhattan courtroom of brutally raping her in a Bergdorf Goodman dressing room, Trump was off to New Hampshire, gleefully citing polls that showed him with a large and growing lead over his GOP. main competitors.

And that was just a month ago that, in a separate case brought by Manhattan Dist. Atti. Alvin Bragg, Trump has been charged with 34 counts of falsifying business records to conceal silent payments to Stormy Daniels. What happened next? His popularity skyrocketed. A Yahoo News-YouGov poll conducted just after the indictment showed Trump leading Florida Governor Ron DeSantis 57% to 31% among Republicans and Republican-leaning independents, up substantially from February, when the same poll had DeSantis ahead of Trump.

Additionally, Trump received a flurry of new donations after the indictment.

It is true, of course, that he has not yet been convicted of anything; Carroll’s sexual assault allegations are only allegations at this time, as are the 34 counts of the New York grand juries. Trump, who has denied any wrongdoing, deserves in the courtroom, anyway, the same presumption of innocence to which any defendant is entitled.

But it is nevertheless shocking that in the outside world the reaction of Trump supporters has been deafening So what! We do not care?

Trump doesn’t seem surprised.

This witch hunt, like all others, will only backfire on Biden, Trump said in a fundraising email after he was impeached in the trade records case. (It’s unclear why he would blame Biden for the Manhattan prosecutors’ case or Carrolls’ civil lawsuit.)

So how did we get to such a point in our politics? Wouldn’t such allegations have been instantly disqualifying in an earlier era? President Nixon began his second term in January 1973 with a 68% Gallup approval rating, but by August, after Congressional Watergate hearings and much discussion about his role in the cover-up, his approval rating was dropped to 31%. A year later, he resigned rather than face impending impeachment.

Sen. Gary Hart (D-Colo.) withdrew from the 1988 presidential race when he was accused of having an extramarital affair with Donna Rice. So-Sen. Joe Biden (D-Del.) also pulled out of the 88 race a few months later after he was caught plagiarizing a speech and embellishing his college credentials.

And none of them had even been arrested!

Yet Trump supporters are rallying around him, even as the Justice Department continues to investigate his role in the Jan. 6 melee, Georgia prosecutors probe his efforts to undermine the 2020 election and the prosecutor New York State General is reviewing his business practices.

What explains his apparent invulnerability? In part, that’s just Trump’s je ne sais quoi: his hard-to-explain sui generis persecution policy, the tactical brilliance with which he persuaded his conspiratorial supporters that he was a long-time victim of repeated policies, unfair and political. motivated witch hunts.

Even supporters who see his flaws have long accepted him for what he is: a norm-breaking huckster with insatiable personal appetites, a selfish attitude toward public service, and an unhealthy disdain for rules. They took that into account.

He’s also protected by the loyalty he commands to cowardly GOP politicians who fear breaking up with him will hurt their own careers. They give him a blanket.

Another part of this has less to do with Trump and more with Americas changing political attitudes. Over the years, voters have adopted a less judgmental standard for what is acceptable in a candidate.

Up to a point, that’s a good thing. Americans were shocked by Nixon’s use of profanity on the White House tapes until we got used to it. We were shocked when President Clinton admitted to smoking marijuana (but not inhaling), something previous candidates hadn’t done until we got used to it too. Clinton survived revelations of sexual misconduct that would have sunk some of his predecessors, but by the end of that scandal, many Americans had decided that whether he cheated on his wife was his own business.

In 2023, we have clearly decided, as a company, to treat the personal weaknesses and faulty behaviors of our candidates with some generosity, at least from time to time.

But Republicans, please. There must be a line.

If Trump had a consensual extramarital affair with Stormy Daniels, it’s not admirable, classy, ​​or exemplary behavior. But Americans might reasonably decide they don’t care.

Rape, on the other hand, is something else. If he did, it’s beyond pallor.

Hiding hidden money gain through false business records is also unacceptable. But far more egregious than that (and see what Georgia’s Justice Department and prosecutors will soon conclude) were his efforts to overturn the perfectly legitimate 2020 election.

Of course, wait to see where inquests end up and what prosecutors decide and juries have to say. But sooner or later, Republicans everywhere have to come forward and say that breaking the law and undermining American democracy is simply not acceptable.

But will they?

@nick_goldberg

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.latimes.com/opinion/story/2023-05-04/e-jean-carroll-donald-trump-rape-hush-money-stormy-daniels The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos