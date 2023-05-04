Prime Minister Modi has no time to protest female wrestlers, says Netta DSouza





All India Mahila Congress President Netta DSouza at a press conference in Hubballi on Thursday. | Photo credit: KIRAN BAKALE

All India Mahila Congress President Netta Dsouza says Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who had time to take pictures with Indian female wrestlers after their exploits and call them his daughters, however does not have time for them when they demonstrate in the streets against the injustice inflicted on them. Speaking to reporters at Hubballi on Thursday, Ms DSouza said no daughter would like to have someone like her father who is not there to protect her when she is in distress. It shows his character. He left his wife then and now he left India’s daughters. Anything about Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao is just a sham, she said. Ms DSouza said that the Prime Minister had made high statements about protecting India’s betis, but when a member of his party was accused of sexual exploitation of female wrestlers and the female wrestlers protested in the streets, he was silent and did not utter a single word on the matter. When asked about her party’s assurance to ban Bajrang Dal, she said the country needs Bajrang Balis like the wrestler Bajrang Punia who stood with female wrestlers to get them justice not members. of the Bajrang Dal. The country needs more Bajrang Balis like Bajrang Punia who advocates for the protection of India’s girls, she said. She said Congress believes in Bajrang Balis not Bajrang Dal whose members spoil the name of Lord Hanuman. She said Congress would soon launch a nationwide agitation against the injustice inflicted on female wrestlers. Ms. DSouza also indicated that Congress has already announced a special regime for the protection of women in its manifesto. As it is alarming that more and more attacks against women are taking place across the country, it is necessary to pass strict laws and implement Vishakha’s guidelines. On former minister KS Eshwarappa burning a copy of the congressional poll manifesto, she said her only job was to incite people and burn a copy. Isn’t he the same person because of the 40% commission of which a BJP party worker took the extreme decision to end his life. The people have decided to oust the BJP from power and the Congress will do everything for the welfare of the people, she said.

