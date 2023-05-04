Imran, Bushra Bibi’s Nikkah Based on Fraud: Aun Chaudhry





A witness to Pakistani President Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi’s wedding claimed in court that their wedding ceremony and Nikkah were based on “fraud”.

Aun Chaudhry, who was former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s political secretary, appeared in the District and Sessions Court on Thursday for the hearing of the case related to the validity of marriage during the iddat period of Bushra Bibi, reported Express News.

The iddat period is a waiting period that a Muslim woman must observe due to the death of her husband or the dissolution of the marriage.

The alleged un-Islamic Nikkah of Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi was exposed through a petition filed by Muhammad Hanif, a Pakistani citizen. The hearing was presided over by Senior Civil Judge Nasr Minullah Baloch.

During the hearing, Aun Chaudhry provided his identity card and stated that he was Imran Khan’s personal and political secretary and was very close to him. He claimed to have overseen all of Imran Khan’s political and personal affairs.

According to his statement, Imran’s divorce from his previous wife, Reham Khan, took place in 2015, after Bushra Bibi told the former prime minister to grant him a divorce immediately.

“At the time, Reham Khan was not present in the country, but Imran Khan divorced him by email on the advice of Bushra Bibi,” he said.

He revealed that Imran was going through a lot of mental distress after his divorce and kept asking him to take him to Bushra Bibi, adding that a series of meetings between the two took place for several months before the announcement. marriage.

“On December 31, 2017, Imran told me that he was going to marry Bushra Bibi the next day. I was surprised and told him that Bushra Bibi was already married. Imran Khan said that Bushra Bibi was divorced,” said he added.

Aun Chaudhry claimed that Imran Khan gave them instructions for the wedding preparations on January 1, 2018, adding that he accompanied Mufti Saeed, the cleric who celebrated the couple’s Nikkah, and PTI leader Zulfi Bukhari to Lahore where Imran Khan’s marriage was celebrated.

Chaudhry said it was later discovered that the waiting period (iddat) had not been completed as of January 1, 2018, when the marriage took place as Bushra Bibi divorced in November 2017, so the waiting period was not over. He also said that Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi were well aware of this and the case also made headlines.

“Imran Khan said that the waiting period would be over on February 18, 2018 and asked me to arrange for the wedding on the same date. The waiting period was to be over between February 14 or 18, 2018 Imran Khan’s second Nikkah was held in Bani Gala while the first was held in Lahore.”

He revealed that Bushra Bibi had been given an “order” that if the Nikkah was held on the first day of 2018, Imran Khan would become prime minister, adding that the date was chosen with the “prediction” in mind.

The court then adjourned the hearing of the case until May 10.

