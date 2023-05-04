Visiting Jokowi, PPP outlines reasons to support Ganjar Pranowo in 2024 presidential election





loading…

Acting Chairman of DPP PPP Mr. Mardiono and his team visited President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) at Merdeka Palace. Photo/SINDOnews

JAKARTA – Acting President of the DPP United Development Party (PPP) Mr. Mardiono and his team visited President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) at Merdeka Palace in central Jakarta on Thursday (4/5/2023). – Acting President of the DPP United Development PartyMr. Mardiono and his team visited President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) at Merdeka Palace in central Jakarta on Thursday (4/5/2023). Mardiono and his staff arrived at the Presidential Palace complex at 3:57 p.m. WIB by medium bus and then entered the gate of the Bali Palace at approximately 4:00 p.m. WIB. “Yes, this group is made up of the whole assembly, there are 13 people, made up of all the party congresses, as well as the vice president of the general representatives, and the representatives of the daily management, the representatives of the factions and some who represent the secretary of the faction,” Mardiono said. Mardiono admitted that he wanted to keep in touch after Eid Al-Fitr 1444H personally, and not with other political parties as per the party statutes. “We will visit the President (Jokowi), within the most important halalbihalal, of course. Then follow the results of the Rapimnas decision which, in the fourth clause, instructs me to convey this to the President regarding my participation in the government coalition party,” he explained. During the meeting, Mardiono admitted that he would hand over the leadership of PPP support to Ganjar Pranowo in the 2024 presidential election. I met Mr. President. God willing, I will pass on what was raised at this meeting to my friends in the media, God willing. “, added Mardiono. Mardiono explained that the reasons for supporting Ganjar Pranowo in the 2024 presidential election were not without valid reasons. Mardiono said the PPP had fundamental reasons to support Ganjar Pranowo as a presidential candidate (candidate). “The reason why we chose Mr. Ganjar Pranowo as our presidential candidate, I will complete it later after meeting Mr. Jokowi. But yes, because it has gone through a long process, and there is a strong history between Ganjar and PPP, who have worked together for a long time,” he said. As previously known, six general presidents of political parties (political parties) supporting the government held a halal bihalal meeting with Indonesian President Joko Widodo II on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, from 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. in the evening WIB. Attending the event were Indonesian Democratic Struggle Party (PDIP) Chairwoman Megawati Soekarnoputri, Party Chairman Gerindra Prabowo Subianto, Golkar Party Chairman Airlangga Hartarto. Then there were also National Awakening Party (PKB) Chairman Muhaimin Iskandar, National Mandate Party (PAN) Chairman Zulkifli Hasan and PPP Chairman Mr. Mardiono. The meeting was a continuation of the friendly gathering of political parties supporting the Joko Widodo-Ma’ruf Amin government, which was held at the PAN DPP office, Warung Buncit, South Jakarta on Sunday, April 2, 2023. (cip)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://nasional.sindonews.com/read/1088647/12/silaturahmi-ke-jokowi-ppp-sampaikan-alasan-dukung-ganjar-pranowo-di-pilpres-2024-1683194726 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos