Western media’s anti-Trkiye and Erdogan hostility regrettable: Altun

Altun said he would like to remind the world that the Turkish nation is “in the rank and side” of his country and “knows very well where to stand”.

“Our nation is gearing up to make headlines, the games that target its will, on May 14, under the guidance of our principles and values,” he said.

“No one can usurp our democratic will”

Meanwhile, Trkiye’s Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said “no one can usurp the democratic will of the Turkish nation”, in response to The Economist‘s piece.

“Our people will give the necessary answer on May 14. They are trying to decide on behalf of the Turkish nation,” Cavusoglu said.

“They say ‘Erdogan must go’. Why? Without Erdogan, the world would be in a food crisis,” he added, referring to the grain deal reached between Russia and Ukraine thanks to the efforts of intermediation of Trkiye and the United Nations.

The Turkish Foreign Minister also said that he had prepared an article for The Economistnext issue, but now he’s going to take it down. “We have nothing to do with those who interfere in the internal affairs of countries in this way,” he said.

In Trkiye, the elections will take place on May 14. In the presidential poll, voters will choose between President Erdogan, who is seeking re-election, common opposition candidate Kemal Kilicdaroglu, Muharrem Ince and Sinan Ogan.

Meanwhile, 24 political parties and 151 independent candidates are vying for seats in Turkey’s 600-member parliament.