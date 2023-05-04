Deve Gowda hits back at Modi for calling Congress’ JD(S)B team





Hassan: Former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda hit back at Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday for calling JD(S) the Congress party’s B team. Speaking to reporters in Arsikere town of Hassan district in Karnataka, Deve Gowda said it does not befit the standards of a great leader like Prime Minister Modi to talk lightly about the JD party (S ). “Prime Minister Modi led the country as Prime Minister for almost 10 years. I think Prime Minister Modi talking about our party was unjustified,” he said. “I never thought Prime Minister Modi would say anything doubling JD(S) as the Congress B team. Prime Minister Modi reiterates Rahul Gandhi’s statement during the last Assembly election. There is no difference in the statements of the two leaders,” he said. Rahul Gandhi had claimed that JD(S) is BJP’s B team. The party should not have brought the great leader such as Prime Minister Modi to the level of Rahul Gandhi, Deve Gowda said. PM Modi and Amit Shah proclaim that voting for JD(S) is equivalent to voting for the Congress party. Former Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy, the son of Deve Gowda, had said Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s charisma and image had fallen and his aggressive campaign would have no impact on the Karnataka Assembly elections . Kumaraswamy said that after nine years Prime Minister Modi’s image has fallen. National leaders from New Delhi come to the state for election campaigns. They should have come when the people of the state were in distress. “They didn’t come then, they’re coming now,” he quipped. Now Prime Minister Modi is descending on Karnataka and greeting people on roadshows. What is the BJP’s contribution to the Kalyana Karnataka region? Ten years have passed since the verdict of the Krishna River Tribunal. What has been done by the Congress and the BJP? asked Kumaraswamy. Prime Minister Modi says Congress and JD(S) have done farmers an injustice? He should say what injustice has been done to the farmers? They didn’t give a slice of Fasal Bima Scheme, now Modi claims they are giving water at the door. In which village does Jal Jeevan Mission succeed? Kumaraswamy interrogated

