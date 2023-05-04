Judge dismisses Trump lawsuit against New York Times





A New York judge on Wednesday dismissed Donald Trump’s lawsuit against The New York Times in 2021 and ordered the former president to pay legal fees for the newspaper and three of its reporters who are listed as defendants.

In his ruling Wednesday, New York County State Supreme Court Justice Robert R. Reed said Trump’s claims against The Times and three of its reporters for their Pulitzer-winning series on his finances not disclosed in 2018 “fail as a matter of constitutional law.” (Supreme Court is the name of the highest trial court in New York.)

“Courts have long recognized that journalists have the right to engage in lawful and ordinary newsgathering activities without fear of tort liability, because such actions are at the very core of First Amendment protected activity,” said writes Reed.

Reed, a Democrat, also ordered Trump to pay the newspaper and its reporters attorney fees, legal fees and expenses.

Reed’s decision is a defeat for Trump, who filed a $100 million lawsuit in 2021 against The Times, his niece Mary Trump and others. The lawsuit alleged that Mary Trump and three newspaper reporters Susanne Craig, David Barstow and Russell Buettner engaged in an insidious conspiracy to obtain confidential and highly sensitive documents which they exploited for their own benefit and used as a means to falsely legitimize their published works. .

Trump’s lawyers argued that the Times played a role in tortious interference with a contract, knowingly breaching his contractual rights with his niece under a 2001 settlement agreement that bound her to confidentiality and non-disclosure of certain records.

Citing precedent in New York courts, Reed dismissed the tortious interference claim because the Times defendants’ goal of reporting a newsworthy story constitutes justification in law. subjects guard against such claims.

The Times welcomed the decision.

“The New York Times is pleased with the judges’ decision today. It is an important precedent that reaffirms that the press is protected when engaging in routine newsgathering to obtain information from a vital importance to the public,” Charlie Stadtlander, a spokesperson, said in a statement. statement.

While Wednesday’s ruling dismisses complaints against The Times and its reporters, no ruling has yet been made regarding Mary Trump, who has also filed a motion to dismiss.

A spokesperson and lawyer for Donald Trump did not immediately respond to requests for comment Wednesday evening. Neither does a lawyer for Mary Trump.

Trump’s lawsuit is just one example of his legal battles over disclosure of his finances.

While Trump has tried for years to keep his tax records out of public view, breaking the precedent of many of his predecessors and engaging in a long court battle to keep them private, the House Ways and Means Committee has finally obtained and voted to make them public last year.

