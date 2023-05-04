Donald Trump rushes to New York to save defense in rape trial





Former President Donald Trump has said he is cutting short his trip to Ireland and will “probably” attend his ongoing civil rape trial in New York.

The Republican presidential frontrunner is accused of raping writer E. Jean Carroll in the dressing room of a New York department store in the mid-1990s. Trump has strongly denied the allegation, which he called a “hoax,” after Carroll first went public with her claim in 2019.

Trump was speaking to reporters Thursday from a golf course he owns in Doonbeg, Ireland.

He commented: “I will probably attend (the trial) and I think it’s a shame that this is happening, false accusations against a rich man, or in my case against a famous, rich and political person.

Former U.S. President Donald Trump is seen during a round of golf at his Turnberry course in Turnberry, Scotland May 2, 2023. Trump said he would ‘probably’ attend his ongoing civil trial in New York. Robert Perry/GETTY

“I have to go back for a woman who made a false accusation against me, and I have a judge who is extremely hostile.”

Trump added: “Because of this I have to leave Ireland and I have to leave Scotland where I have great properties, I have to leave early. I don’t have to, but I choose to. TO DO.”

The trial, which has lasted six days so far, is expected to run until next week. As this is a civil matter, Trump will not go to jail if overruled, but may have to make a significant financial settlement.

On Tuesday, Trump attorney Joe Tacopina told presiding judge Lewis Kaplan that the former president would not be attending in person. Newsweek reached out to Trump through the contact form on his official website, asking what made him change his mind and whether he was considering testifying in person.

Carroll claims she was raped by Trump at the Bergdorf Goodman department store in late 1995 or early 1996 after she agreed to help pick out a present for “a girl.”

According to her account, Trump “maneuvered” her into a dressing room, then “stuck her hand under her dress and pulled down her pantyhose.”

The lawsuit claims that Trump then “shoved his fingers around Carroll’s genitals and forced his penis inside her.”

After the allegation was first made in 2019, Trump claimed he had “never met this person in my life”. Referring to Carroll in a social media post, he later added, “Although I’m not supposed to say it, I will. This woman is not my type!”

Carroll is also suing Trump for defamation over the comment he made in response to her claim.

On Wednesday, the New York court heard from journalist Natasha Stoynoff, who alleges that Trump sexually assaulted her at his private club Mar-a-Lago in December 2005.

Describing her interaction with Trump, after going to interview him for People magazine, she said: “I hear the door close behind me. And as I turn around, he has his hands on my shoulders and he pushes against the wall and starts kissing me, holding me against the wall.

“He was against me and just holding my shoulders back. I didn’t say words. I couldn’t. I tried, though. I just remember kind of mumbling.

According to Stoynoff, the New York business mogul only relented when a butler entered the room. Trump has previously denied assaulting Stoynoff.

Trump has been accused of sexual misconduct, including rape, by nearly two dozen women, although he denies any wrongdoing and so far none of the allegations have been proven in court.

