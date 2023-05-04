Judgment day for Boris looms with date set for final decision that could sabotage comeback | Politics | News





A date has been set for a decision on Boris Johnson’s political future, insiders have said. The Privileges Committee is currently investigating allegations that the former Prime Minister misled Parliament over Partygate. The report is expected to deliver its verdict to Mr Johnson on May 23 or 24, sources close to the inquiry told The Guardian.

Once a final report has been signed off by the privileges committee, Mr Johnson will have two weeks to respond before it is published. He will decide whether Johnson misled MPs about his knowledge of parties breaking the law in Downing Street during Covid. Insiders say the seven-member, majority Tory committee is holding private meetings to review the evidence in order to come to a conclusion about Mr Johnson’s conduct. The verdict could see Mr Johnson face a by-election in his local constituency.

If the committee finds Mr Johnson guilty of recklessly or intentionally misleading the House, it will recommend a sanction. The penalty is likely to be a number of days of suspension from the Commons, a penalty which should be confirmed by a vote of MPs. If the sanction imposed on Mr Johnson is longer than 10 days, a recall petition could be triggered leading to a by-election. Such a by-election – in a constituency with a majority of just 7,000 votes – is likely to see Mr Johnson removed from office.

Mr Johnson faced a four-hour grill before the privileges committee in January. MPs on the committee are investigating whether he recklessly or intentionally misled Parliament about what he knew about the Number 10 parties during the pandemic. The Privileges Committee is trying to decide whether or not the former Prime Minister ‘recklessly’ or ‘knowingly’ misled the House of Commons about illegal parties being held in Downing Street during lockdown. Although Mr Johnson agreed to mislead the Commons with his Partygate denials, he said he did not do so ‘recklessly’.

