Erdogan slams Turkey’s LGBTQ community, weaponizes homophobia ahead of vote





ANKARA With only 10 days to back to back elections in TürkiyeEmbattled President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Thursday that the LGBTQ community is the strongest current threatening the future of Western nations “in its efforts to weaponize homophobia against the opposition. Speaking at a rally in Turkey’s Black Sea region, a stronghold of conservative nationalists, Erdogan reiterated his homophobic messages to criticize the main six-party opposition bloc, led by the Republican Party of people (CHP). LGBT people cannot join the AKP [Erdogan’s Justice and Development Party], he said, adding But is the CHP pro-LGBT? Yes! Is the Good Party pro-LGBT? Yes! Can others [in the alliance] speak against it? No! Although divisive and polarizing rhetoric has long been a staple of Erdogan’s campaign, the ruling parties’ current election campaign has featured unprecedented levels of homophobic narrative ahead of the May 14 presidential and parliamentary elections. Earlier today, Erdogan wrote on Twitter that the LGBTQ+ movement is the strongest current threatening the future of Western nations. Over the past two months, Erdogan and his government officials have galvanized homophobic sentiments among his conservative electoral base. Speaking at a campaign event last week, Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu went so far as to say that LGBTQ+ also includes marriage between animals and humans. Homophobic and transphobic language has fueled concerns among Turkey’s LGBTQ+ community. Defne Guzel, an activist from Kaos GL, one of Turkey’s largest LGBTQ+ organizations, believes rhetoric is fueling violence against LGBTQ+ people First of all, it tarnishes the dignity of LGBTQ+ people, Guzel told Al-Monitor. This narrative simply criminalizes LGBTI+. It depicts the existence of LGBTI+ as a crime and LGBTI+ organizations as criminal organisations. The diversity of gender identities and sexual orientations is portrayed as anti-familial. While Turkey is a constitutionally secular country where homosexuality has never been criminalized, discrimination and violence against LGBTQ+ people is rampant. Pride marches in Istanbul have been banned since 2015. Demonstrations are brutally suppressed by the police. The government has steadily escalated its homophobic rhetoric since early 2021, when it withdrew from an international agreement tackling violence against women, the Istanbul Convention. Government officials argued that the convention encouraged homosexuality and transgenderism. The widening of ruling alliances to two Islamist parties that have publicly denounced LGBTQ+ rights is further fueling fears. Opposition leaders, meanwhile, remain largely silent, despite nearly all major opposition parties pledging to fight discrimination in their election manifestos. Most importantly, these promises are not forgotten in parliament in the coming period, Guzel said, stressing that opposition parties should develop effective mechanisms to combat anti-LGBTQ voices in parliament.

