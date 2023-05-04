Trump calls the accusation of E. Jean Carroll of “Disgusting History”





Donald Trump is on trial for the allegations of E. Jean Carroll that he raped and then defamed her. The former president denied Carroll’s claims in a videotaped deposition shown in court Wednesday and Thursday. “It’s the most ridiculous and disgusting story. It’s just made up,” Trump said. Loading Something is loading.

Former President Donald Trump has denied E. Jean Carroll in a videotaped deposition that was shown in a Manhattan federal courtroom on Wednesday and Thursday of this week.

Carroll, Elle’s longtime advice columnist, is suing Trump for rape and defamation, alleging he raped her in a Bergdorf Goodman dressing room in the mid-1990s and ruined her reputation when he attacked her. called a liar when she went public with the accusation. years later.

“That didn’t happen,” Trump said in the deposition, which was taken at his Florida home, Mar-a-Lago, in October.

Trump, who sounded uncharacteristically dour, went on to say “if this had happened, it would have been reported within minutes” because Bergdorf Goodman, where he admitted to shopping “infrequently”, is a “very frequented”. The luxury department store is located just one block from Trump Tower.

“It’s the most ridiculous and disgusting story. It’s just made up,” Trump said.

The bulk of the video deposition was released Thursday morning and Carroll’s attorneys are expected to close their case later in the day.

Trump reiterated that Carroll was ‘not my type’ even after he was shown a photo of them together taken at a gala decades earlier, and mixed it up with his ex-wife Marla Maples.

“I say with as much respect as possible: she’s not my type,” Trump said. “Not my type in any way, shape or form.”

“It’s very blurry,” Trump said of the photo after his attorney Alina Habba pointed out the person was Carroll, not Maples.

The video marked the first time the jury saw or heard from Trump in the case. The former president decided not to attend the trial in person, but to attend campaign events for his second run for the White House and to fly to his golf resort in Scotland.

In the video segment released Thursday, Trump’s attorney also attacked Carroll’s attorney Roberta Kaplan, calling her a “political operative” and a “disgrace.” He also said that Kaplan was not his “type”.

“You wouldn’t be my choice either, I hope you’re not insulted,” Trump said. “I’m honest.”

On Wednesday, Trump attorney Joe Tacopina announced the defense would not present a case to the jury, after their only witness, a psychiatrist, was unable to testify due to a medical condition. Oral arguments are expected on Monday and the jury will begin deliberating on Tuesday. Carroll is asking Trump to withdraw his statements calling her a liar and for the jury to award her unspecified damages.

Another Trump accuser testified before the video

Jurors saw the first minutes of Trump’s video deposition on Wednesday, after the court heard moving testimony from Natasha Stoynoff, a writer who also accused Trump of sexual misconduct. Stoynoff told the jury that Trump forcibly kissed her and pinned her against the wall when she visited him at Mar-a-Lago in 2005 to interview Trump and his then-pregnant third wife Melania.

Stoynoff sometimes struggled to answer questions about the incident, choking back tears and grabbing handkerchiefs. She said that after a butler walked the only two into a room at Mar-a-Lago, Trump pushed her away. However, as they returned to another part of the estate to conduct an interview with Melania, she says Trump said to her, “You know we’re having an affair, don’t you? Don’t forget that. Marla Maples said best sex of her life We’re going to have a steak, we’re going to Peter Luger’s.

Maples was Trump’s second wife and during part of his video deposition he was unable to recall the dates he was married to her.

Stoynoff said after the incident, she went on “autopilot” and interviewed Trump and his wife together, before returning to New York the next day. She said she spoke to several people about the incident, but did not go public with the story until a video leaked during the 2016 presidential campaign, in which Trump stood up. boasted of having groped women. The so-called “Access Hollywood tape” was also released to the jury on Wednesday.

Former People magazine reporter Natasha Stoynoff reacts during questioning at trial. REUTERS/Jane Rosenberg

When the “Access Hollywood” tape came out, Stoynoff said she was a little “relieved” because it made her feel less alone knowing he treated other women that way. But on the other hand, it also made her feel guilty.

“I was worried that because I didn’t say anything at the time, other women were hurt, so I had some regrets there,” Stoynoff said emotionally.

After the tape was released, she said she was contacted by People to write an essay about what happened to her at Mar-a-Lago, but she says she waited, waiting to see how he responded. to questions about the tape during a debate. A little after. When Anderson Cooper asked Trump during the debate if he had ever forcibly kissed a woman, and Trump denied it, Stoynoff said she agreed to write the story for People.

“I thought, ‘You’re lying. “”Stoynoff remembers thinking at the time. “I was just really upset that he was lying to the American people.”

In a portion of the deposition video released Thursday, Trump was asked about Stoynoff’s accusations. He first said he didn’t know who she was, then said his story accusing him of sexual assault came out “months” after his “really nice” story in People magazine, even though it was more than a decade later.

Kaplan, Carroll’s attorney, played an extended version of the “Access Hollywood” tape in front of Trump during his deposition, giving jurors a chance to see it a second time. Trump sat stone-faced as he watched him on a screen in front of him in the deposition video.

In part of the video, Trump said he took a woman he grabbed by the genitals to “shop for furniture.” In the deposition, the ex-president said it was the only time he took a woman shopping.

Asked about his comment that “when you’re a star they let you” grab your genitals, Trump said his remarks were historically accurate.

“If you look at the last million years, that’s largely true,” Trump said in the video shown to jurors on Thursday. “Unfortunately or fortunately.”

Asked by Kaplan if he was a star himself, Trump agreed that he was.

