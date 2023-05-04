Politics
Indian wrestler says she spoke to PM Modi about harassment
Vinesh Phogat, one of India’s top female wrestlers who is currently taking part in a protest demanding action against their federation’s leader, said she complained about him to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2021.
The wrestlers, including Olympic medalists, have been protesting for nearly two weeks in the national capital Delhi.
They raised several allegations – including sexual harassment of unidentified female wrestlers – against Wrestling Federation Of India chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. Mr. Singh has denied all the allegations.
“When I met the prime minister after the Tokyo Olympics, I told him about the mental torture and harassment we face. I didn’t tell him about the sexual harassment though,” Phogat said in an interview. at the BBC.
Mr Modi and most senior federal ministers have yet to comment on the matter.
According to Phogat, Mr. Modi reassured her and said, “Don’t worry, I’m here for you. No one can disturb or harass you. We’re here.”
Phogat claimed to have later met Sports Minister Anurag Thakur and told him all their concerns, including the allegation of sexual abuse. But, she claims, Mr Singh discovered the complaint because of a “leak” from the Department of Sports.
Mr Thakur did not respond to the BBC’s request for comment on the allegations raised by Phogat.
Mr. Singh is an influential politician and lawmaker in the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
Delhi police last week filed two complaints against him – including one under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses Act (POCSO), based on a complaint from a minor – after the wrestlers filed a petition in the Supreme Court. But he has not yet been questioned or arrested.
Mr Singh told BBC Hindi’s Anant Zanane that the police had not contacted him and that he would co-operate fully with the investigation when they did.
“I didn’t behave badly to anyone, I didn’t harass anyone, and I didn’t do any injustice to anyone. I treated them like children of my own family. I gave them love and respect. Unfortunately, this is now becoming a problem for me.” he said in an interview.
Mr Thakur said earlier this week that an arrest cannot be made “without a detailed investigation into the matter”. He had also said recently that sport and athletes were priorities for the government and that he would not compromise on this.
Mr Singh also questioned why the wrestlers were protesting while the investigation was ongoing.
“Don’t they trust Delhi Police? Will Delhi Police investigation end if I quit? I will not quit as a criminal,” he said.
But Phogat says she and other wrestlers don’t know how they can continue the sport after complaining against such a “powerful” person who still hasn’t been arrested.
“Our families are very anxious and worried. Shouldn’t he be arrested? If this was a case against an ordinary person, wouldn’t that person be arrested?”
When the BBC visited Jantar Mantar, the designated protest site where the wrestlers were seated, strict security measures were in place.
The area around the wrestlers was cordoned off with police barricades and entry to the venue was restricted.
Phogat, Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia are among the most decorated Indian wrestlers. Malik and Punia have Olympic medals while Phogat has world championships.
They rested or answered phone calls throughout the day. Protesters have endured scorching heat, rain and mosquitoes for the past few days. Many of their supporters seemed angry that the electricity had been cut off at the site.
Imran Kaler says he has deep respect for all protesters.
“I have known Punia for decades. He is an Olympic medalist. No respect can be enough for him. I ask the government to listen to these young people,” he said.
Sania, 17, a kabaddi player, had come to visit the protesters with her brother.
“Today it happened to these athletes. Tomorrow it can happen to us. I want all the girls to come here and sit to support them. Today I came alone but tomorrow I will bring all my team here,” she said.
BBC News India is now on YouTube. Click here to subscribe and watch our documentaries, explainers and features.
Read more Indian stories from the BBC:
|
Sources
2/ https://www.yahoo.com/entertainment/vinesh-phogat-india-wrestler-says-095828443.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Indian wrestler says she spoke to PM Modi about harassment
- This muscular actor is preparing Netflix’s latest thriller and is one of Colombia’s fiercest drag queens
- Hills community spots have activities for active older adults – Orange County Register
- Southern Company Co-Chairs Diversity-Focused Cleantech Energy Innovation Fund
- One-hour endoscopic surgery could make type 2 diabetes patients insulin-free
- What does earthquakes near san diego mean for “big earthquakes”
- Trump calls the accusation of E. Jean Carroll of “Disgusting History”
- Novo Nordisk cuts part of Wegovy drug supply amid growing demand
- Bollywood superstar Anushka Sharma ready for her Cannes debut at.
- US Women’s Hockey Contract Lags Canada 102.3 KRMG
- St. Pauls Attic supplies clothing to Iowa County
- Wall Street plummets as bank fears erupt