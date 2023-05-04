Indian wrestler says she spoke to PM Modi about harassment

Vinesh Phogat (centre) says he spoke to Prime Minister Modi after the Tokyo Olympics

Vinesh Phogat, one of India’s top female wrestlers who is currently taking part in a protest demanding action against their federation’s leader, said she complained about him to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2021.

The wrestlers, including Olympic medalists, have been protesting for nearly two weeks in the national capital Delhi.

They raised several allegations – including sexual harassment of unidentified female wrestlers – against Wrestling Federation Of India chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. Mr. Singh has denied all the allegations.

“When I met the prime minister after the Tokyo Olympics, I told him about the mental torture and harassment we face. I didn’t tell him about the sexual harassment though,” Phogat said in an interview. at the BBC.

Mr Modi and most senior federal ministers have yet to comment on the matter.

According to Phogat, Mr. Modi reassured her and said, “Don’t worry, I’m here for you. No one can disturb or harass you. We’re here.”

Phogat claimed to have later met Sports Minister Anurag Thakur and told him all their concerns, including the allegation of sexual abuse. But, she claims, Mr Singh discovered the complaint because of a “leak” from the Department of Sports.

Mr Thakur did not respond to the BBC’s request for comment on the allegations raised by Phogat.

Mr Singh, a BJP lawmaker, has denied all the allegations

Mr. Singh is an influential politician and lawmaker in the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Delhi police last week filed two complaints against him – including one under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses Act (POCSO), based on a complaint from a minor – after the wrestlers filed a petition in the Supreme Court. But he has not yet been questioned or arrested.

Mr Singh told BBC Hindi’s Anant Zanane that the police had not contacted him and that he would co-operate fully with the investigation when they did.

“I didn’t behave badly to anyone, I didn’t harass anyone, and I didn’t do any injustice to anyone. I treated them like children of my own family. I gave them love and respect. Unfortunately, this is now becoming a problem for me.” he said in an interview.

Mr Thakur said earlier this week that an arrest cannot be made “without a detailed investigation into the matter”. He had also said recently that sport and athletes were priorities for the government and that he would not compromise on this.

Mr Singh also questioned why the wrestlers were protesting while the investigation was ongoing.

“Don’t they trust Delhi Police? Will Delhi Police investigation end if I quit? I will not quit as a criminal,” he said.

But Phogat says she and other wrestlers don’t know how they can continue the sport after complaining against such a “powerful” person who still hasn’t been arrested.

“Our families are very anxious and worried. Shouldn’t he be arrested? If this was a case against an ordinary person, wouldn’t that person be arrested?”

The wrestlers protested by the heat and the incessant rains

When the BBC visited Jantar Mantar, the designated protest site where the wrestlers were seated, strict security measures were in place.

The area around the wrestlers was cordoned off with police barricades and entry to the venue was restricted.

Phogat, Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia are among the most decorated Indian wrestlers. Malik and Punia have Olympic medals while Phogat has world championships.

They rested or answered phone calls throughout the day. Protesters have endured scorching heat, rain and mosquitoes for the past few days. Many of their supporters seemed angry that the electricity had been cut off at the site.

Imran Kaler says he has deep respect for all protesters.

“I have known Punia for decades. He is an Olympic medalist. No respect can be enough for him. I ask the government to listen to these young people,” he said.

Sania, 17, a kabaddi player, had come to visit the protesters with her brother.

“Today it happened to these athletes. Tomorrow it can happen to us. I want all the girls to come here and sit to support them. Today I came alone but tomorrow I will bring all my team here,” she said.

